The Children’s Museum of Atlanta is working to address “issues of educational inequity” for children with disabilities by piloting a new program that will be offered for the next three years.
The program, called “A Museum for All,” is intended to give children access to resources and experiences that promote education through the power of play.
Made possible by a $100,000 grant from NCR Foundation with additional monetary support from 3M and the Rich Foundation, A Museum for All will continue to expand on the museum’s already-existing Sensory Friendly Saturday programs for children with Autism Spectrum Disorder and other sensory processing challenges.
“The grant from NCR Foundation and generous donations from 3M and The Rich Foundation serve as a catalyst that will help further transform Children’s Museum of Atlanta and classrooms across the city into an inviting and safe space for children with exceptional abilities to explore, learn and grow through the power of play,” said Jane Turner, the museum’s executive director. “We are incredibly grateful for the support from our community partners who help us continue to extend the reach and impact of our efforts.”
In order to implement all the services the Children’s Museum plans to offer, the program necessarily includes community outreach and partnerships, the museum said.
Those partners include parents and guardians of children with disabilities, experts within the special needs field and Atlanta Public Schools, Fulton County Schools and the Piedmont School of Atlanta.
Beginning this fall, the museum will offer in-museum field trips as well as classroom-based outreach programs designed to give children with disabilities and their caregivers interactive early-learning experiences.
In addition, staff members are currently receiving “extensive” training to ensure they are fully equipped to engage with children with special needs.
For more information, visit childrensmuseumatlanta.org/access-and-inclusion.