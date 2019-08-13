081319_Child_Hit.jpg

Police said a boy struck by an SUV was transported to a local hospital on Tuesday morning.

 Special photo: Gwinnett PD

Police said a child was hit by an SUV at a Norcross apartment complex Tuesday morning and sustained serious injuries.

Gwinnett County police officers are investigating the incident at The Point at Norcross apartment complex on Park Colony Road in Norcross.

The boy was carrying his backpack and transported to a local hospital, police said. The driver of the SUV remained at the scene.  

As of 8:15 a.m., all southbound lanes of South Norcross Tucker Road were shut down. 

More information for this developing story will be provided.

Taylor Denman is a reporter born and raised in Gwinnett County. He came back home to seize the rare opportunity of telling stories in the county he grew up in.