Chicken salad lovers are in for a treat as Chicken Salad Chick is set to open a new restaurant next week that will serve the Johns Creek and Suwanee areas.
The chain's newest restaurant, located at 3630 Peachtree Parkway in the Johns Creek Town Center shopping center, will host a ribbon cutting on Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. followed by the store's official opening at 10 a.m.
The restaurant introduced itself to the area on Friday and Saturday, hosting a pair of friends and families events that benefitted the food pantry at North Fulton Community Charities.
The new location is the company's 31st restaurant in Georgia.
To celebrate its grand opening, Chicken Salad Chick is hosting give-aways all next week, including:
• Tuesday – Free chicken salad for a year. The first 100 guests of the new Johns Creek location who purchase The Chick will receive one free large Quick Chick per month for 12 months. From this group, one lucky guest will also be randomly selected to receive one free large Quick Chick per week for a year.
The company said all other opening day guests will have the opportunity to enter a raffle to win free chicken salad for a year with an in-store purchase (Ten lucky guests will be randomly chosen at the end of the day).
• Wednesday — Free Chick tote bag: The first 50 guests at 10 a.m. and at 6 p.m. who purchase the Chick Trio will receive a free Chicken Salad Chick tote bag.
• Thursday — Free Chick tumbler: The first 50 guests at 10 a.m. and at 6 p.m. who purchase the Chick Trio will receive a free 24 oz. Chicken Salad Chick tumbler. (Does not include drink or unlimited refills on initial or future visits.)
• Friday — Free Chick wooden cutting board: The first 50 guests at 10 a.m. and at 6 p.m. who purchase the Chick Trio will receive a free Chicken Salad Chick wooden cutting board.
• Saturday — Free large Chick cooler: The first 50 guests to purchase two large Quick Chicks will receive a free Chicken Salad Chick cooler! *
(For all giveaways guests must be age 16 or older and have downloaded the Cravings Credits app; one item per guest present.)
To adhere to social distancing guidelines, Chicken Salad Chick has implemented a safe procedure for guests to claim their giveaways. Beginning at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, the first 100 guests to arrive and check in will be assigned a number and a designated return time between 9:45 a.m. and 11:15 a.m.
At their designated time, guests will assume their spot in line to make a qualifying “The Chick” purchase. Large Quick Chick prizes will be uploaded to the winners’ Chicken Salad Chick App the following Monday. Late or missed spots will automatically be awarded to the next person in line.
