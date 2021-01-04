The new year brings a new Chicken Salad Chick restaurant to Gwinnett County. On Monday, the company announced its second location in Gwinnett will open Jan. 12 in Buford near the Mall of Georgia.
The new store is located at at 3385 Woodward Crossing Blvd. It is the company's first store to open in 2021 and the second one in Gwinnett County after it opened one in Snellville in December.
The restaurant chain — the nation’s only Southern inspired, fast-casual chicken salad restaurant concept — will celebrate with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Jan. 12 at 9:30 a.m. The store will then officially open its doors at 10 a.m.
“Marking the first grand opening in the new year for the brand overall, the Buford restaurant is just the beginning of Chicken Salad Chick's continued rapid expansion in the metro-Atlanta area,” said Chicken Salad Chick President and CEO Scott Deviney. “We’re proud to bring our fan-favorite fast-casual concept to a community that is passionate about Chicken Salad Chick.”
The restaurant will also host friends and family events on Jan. 8 and Jan. 9 that will benefit the food bank at North Gwinnett Co-Op.
Guests can enter to win free chicken salad for a year by liking the restaurant’s page at facebook.com/chickensaladchickbuford, now through grand opening week.
