Chicken Salad Chick is coming to Gwinnett County, opening its new store in Snellville next week with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Dec. 8.
The fast-casual chicken salad restaurant is located at 1918 Scenic Highway. The ribbon cutting will take place at 9:30 a.m. Dec. 8 and the store will officially open its doors at 10 a.m. There are 32 Chicken Salad Chick locations in Georgia, 15 in the metro area.
“Georgia is home to the highest number of Chicken Salad Chick locations in our footprint of 17 states,” Chicken Salad Chick President and CEO Scott Deviney said. “The Snellville location exemplifies our path to continued growth for company-owned locations in the metro-Atlanta area, and we anticipate additional announcements early next year. We can’t wait to serve the Snellville community.”
The Snellville restaurant is hosting friends and family events this Friday and Saturday that will benefit Southeast Gwinnett Cooperative Ministry’s food pantry. Gwinnett County Chamber of Commerce, first responders, local businesses, school officials and other community officials are invited to attend one of these philanthropic events. These groups can visit this link to learn more.
Guests can enter to win free chicken salad for a year by liking the restaurant’s page at facebook.com/chickensaladchicksnellville, now through grand opening week.
There will be give-aways and special throughout next week to celebrate the opening.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.