The Chenoa Fund Scholarship application is available online for local students.
The application is open to high school seniors that are already been accepted into a college or university with a start date in 2020 or current college students that will graduate in the year 2021 or beyond.
The scholarship fund was created with the belief that everyone should have a chance to continue their education if they choose to do so. Chenoa Fund has created this scholarship to help students further their education.
One student will be awarded $1,500 towards their education. Applicants must write a 500-word essay based on a prompt on the fund's website and complete a personal information form.
The deadline to submit an essay is Feb. 1. The winner will be selected March 1. The deadline for scholarship essay winner to respond is 2 weeks after they’re contacted.
The scholarship form and essay prompt are available at https://chenoafundgiving.org.