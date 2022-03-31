Adam Edge is seen on a vacation in this photo from his Facebook page. Edge, who was Suwanee's downtown manager, died on March 25, 2020, and the city is honoring his life this week with a celebration of life on Thursday night and Cheers Day, where the community is asked to perform random acts of kindness, on Friday.
Adam Edge is seen on a vacation in this photo from his Facebook page. Edge, who was Suwanee's downtown manager, died on March 25, 2020, and the city is honoring his life this week with a celebration of life on Thursday night and Cheers Day, where the community is asked to perform random acts of kindness, on Friday.
Suwanee employees never got a chance to celebrate the life of their colleague, Adam Edge, when he died from cancer in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. But they have continued to keep his memory alive in a unique, and yet simple, way.
For the second year in a row, Suwanee officials are asking the community to honor Edge's life on April 1 — which is Friday — by performing a random act of kindness for other people in the community. It's an effort the city calls Cheers Day.
"He was our downtown manager, but he also headed up our Suwanee Youth Leader program," Deputy City Manager Denise Brinson told the Daily Post. "He was literally one of those guys who had like 1,000 close friends ... so we started this last year."
Ahead of Cheers Day, however, there will be a celebration of Edge's life from 5 until 8 p.m. on Thursday at StillFire Brewery and the adjacent Station Park.
It's actually the first time the city will have had an opportunity to come together and celebrate Edge's life since he died on March 25, 2020, which was right after the pandemic hit and forced shutdowns across Georgia as officials raced to contain COVID-19.
The pandemic, with various variants of COVID-19 creating new surges every few months, continued to prohibit city employees from gathering in one spot to remember Edge's life until now.
StillFire created a special Cheers to Adam pale ale for sale during the month of March, with a portion of the proceeds from sales of four-packs of the beer going to HomeFirst Gwinnett to combat homelessness in Gwinnett County.
Community members can also donate $40 in memory of Edge to one of these recipients: HomeFirst Gwinnett, Suwanee Elementary School, Suwanee Youth Leaders or Georgia College and State University scholarships. Donations can be made online by visiting cheersday.org.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.