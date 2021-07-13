Joshua is like a lot of other 14-yer-olds in many ways.
The Lawrenceville teen like sports. His favorite teams are the Philadelphia Eagles and the Los Angeles Lakers, and he thinks its cool to watch Lebron James play basketball.
But, Joshua has also struggled with sickle cell diseases for his entire life and he needs to find a match for a blood stem cell or bone marrow transplant, which is the only cure for the disease.
“He was diagnosed with sickle cell anemia at birth,” his profile at Be The Match Atlanta states. “He experienced his first pain crisis at 5 months old. At 12 months, he had his spleen removed. At 18 months, he suffered a sickle cell-related stroke that left him partially paralyzed on his left side.
“Over the years, Joshua has fought like a superhero to beat a disease that continues to attack, undergoing monthly blood transfusions to manage his sickle cell symptoms.”
Since there are no family members or people on the Be The Match registry who are bone marrow or blood stem cell matches for Joshua, whose last name is not being disclosed by Be The Match, a drive-thru cheek swabbing event will be held at Rhodes Jordan Park in Lawrenceville on Saturday.
The goal of the event, which will last from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. and is part of “Cheek Week,” is to try and find a match for Joshua. The event will feature an appearance by “Basketball Wives” star Kristen Scott and also include family-friendly activities.
Be The Match officials said they are trying to raise awareness of diseases that affect Black people which can be cured by bone marrow transplants. The organization said the chances of Black patients finding a matching donor on its registry is just 29%, and it attributes that statistic to distrust people in the Black community have against healthcare organizations because of “historical and present day systemic injustices.”
Gwinnett County Commissioner Marlene Fosque recently presented Joshua with a county resolution supporting his search for a donor match and encouraging county residents to attend the event.
“Many people don’t know that race and ethnicity play a role in finding a matching donor,” Be The Match Senior Vice President of Member Enrollment, Engagement and Experience Erica Jensen said. “We have within us the power to save the lives of individuals from our own communities.
“Black patients are least likely to find a matching donor on the Be The Match Registry than any other community. More Black donors are urgently needed to help cure patients.”
Rhodes Jordan Park is located at 100 East Crogan Street in Lawrenceville. Gwinnett residents who would like to learn more about Cheek Week, and see more about Joshua’s story, can visit bethematchatl.org/cheek-week/.
