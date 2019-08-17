Officials said Friday the Chattahoochee River and Lake Lanier are safe from poisonous algae that float on the top of bodies of water, which made news recently for its possible connection to animal deaths in the Southeast.
Officials with the nonprofit Chattahoochee Riverkeeper said the isolated incidents in bodies of water outside of the watershed area do not indicate a threat to animals or humans in the Chattahoochee River, Lake Lanier or West Point Lake, despite a possible case of a dog being poisoned this week in a retention pond in Hall County.
“There are no dangers that we’re aware of associated with blue-green algae (in the Chattahoochee watershed area),” Atlanta Office Riverkeeper Jason Ulseth said. “Concerns that will arise are mostly related to stormwater runoff and e coli levels.”
The substance known as blue-green algae or cyanobacteria occurs naturally in water, though externals sources contribute to a growing number of harmful algal blooms, the Environmental Protection Agency says. Toxic blooms sicken people, but it are especially harmful to animals. Small clusters of dog deaths have been reported in each of the past three summers after pets were exposed to toxic algae, according to the EPA.
The Hall County Sheriff's Office reported one of their K-9 officers, an eight-year-old hound named Gus, died after “cooling off” in a pond on Tuesday. The K-9 officer's body was transported to the University of Georgia for an autopsy. The post referenced concern for toxic blue-green algae poisoning in a Facebook post.
Sheriff’s office spokesperson said Friday they had not received results regarding the cause of death.
Three dogs reportedly died in Wilmington, North Carolina, after wading into a pond. Another possible case was reported this week after a dog died shortly after swimming in Lake Alltoona. After conducting tests on the water, the Environmental Protection Division reported the levels of toxic algae were safe but did not rule out that the blooms could have dissipated in the samples taken from Lake Allatoona.
Chattahoochee Riverkeeper is an organization founded in 1994 to help ensure the health of wildlife and humans by testing the water quality of the river, which is the source of drinking water for more than 5 million people. In a story from the Gainesville Times on Wednesday, the Chattahoochee Riverkeeper Headwaters Director Dale Cladwell said that the organization had not discovered any harmful algal blooms in the Chattahoochee watershed, which includes tributaries and Lake Lanier.
The Headwaters office confirmed Friday that the status of cyanobacteria in the Chattahoochee watershed had not changed. The organization, though, is not responsible for private bonds or stagnant bodies of water outside of the watershed area.
“Blue-green algae is most common on small farm ponds and isolated private property, where there are nutrients for it to bloom,” Ulseth said.
Ulseth said the organization’s primary indicator of recreational water safety is e coli bacteria. Agents test approximately 180 locations for e coli levels and provide live updates through the BacteriaAlert program. The non-profit has the ability to conduct tests for cyanobacteria through an outside laboratory, but will not test for rare blue-green algae unless there is a confirmed case. This likely wouldn’t change, Ulseth said, event if the autopsy on K-9 officer Gus confirms blue-green algae was a cause of death.
The office hotline, he said, records public concerns and he said he hasn’t heard of a report or confirmed case of blue-green algae within the Chattahoochee watershed in the organization’s 25 years of existence.
“Blue-green algae is extremely rare, and unless we have a confirmed report we’re not concerned at this time,” Ulseth said.
What you need to know
Toxic algae can be seen floating on the surface of water, and appears as a blue, green or a red or brown color. It sometimes has an odor.
It is rarer to find in moving water, and Cyanobacteria can also be found in swimming pools or small, private ponds.
These bacteria can poison humans and animals, but the Environmental Protection Agency states the blooms are much more harmful to animals that ingest contaminated water.
Symptoms of poisoning can manifest as diarrhea, vomiting, weakness, staggering, drooling, difficulty breathing, convulsions or seizures. Symptoms can occur as soon as 15 minutes or as long as several days after exposure.
The EPA urges pet owners to rinse their off immediately if they believe there’s been a chance of exposure. Owners should wear gloves while rinsing with clean, fresh water.
Blooms should be reported to local health departments. The Gwinnett, Newton and Rockdale county health departments operate out of a central office at 2570 Riverside Parkway in Lawrenceville and can be contacted at 770-339-4260. A list of local centers can be found at www.gnrhealth.com/contactus.