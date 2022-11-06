Chateau Elan’s upcoming Vineyard Fest may be turning 25 this year, but the winery and resort is adding something new this year to build up anticipation before the annual event: a celebration of its restaurants.

The first-ever Taste of Chateau restaurant week will run from Tuesday through Thursday and is expected to offer attendees a “culinary tour across the globe,” according to resort officials. Five restaurants at Chateau Elan — Marc Restaurant, Versailles Restaurant and Bar, Fleur de Lis, Paddy’s Irish Pub and Le Petit Cafe — will participate in the restaurant week celebration.

Tags

I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.