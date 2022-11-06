Chateau Elan Winery and Resort will host its first-ever Taste of Chateau restaurant week from Tuesday until Thursday during the build-up to the 25th Annual Vineyard Fest, which will be held on Nov. 13.
Photo: Michael Miller / Chateau Elan Winery and Resort
Paddy's Irish Pub at Chateau Elan is one of five restaurants that will participate in its Taste of Chateau restaurant week Tuesday through Thursday. The first-ever tasting event is part of the build-up to the 25th Annual Vineyard Fest, which will be held on Nov. 13.
Le Petit Cafe at Chateau Elan is one of five restaurants that will participate in its Taste of Chateau restaurant week Tuesday through Thursday. The first-ever tasting event is part of the build-up to the 25th Annual Vineyard Fest, which will be held on Nov. 13.
Photo: Galina Juliana / Chateau Elan Winery and Resort
Photo: Michael Miller / Chateau Elan Winery and Resort
Photo: Michael Miller / Chateau Elan Winery and Resort
Marc Restaurant at Chateau Elan is one of five restaurants that will participate in its Taste of Chateau restaurant week Tuesday through Thursday.
Photo: Chateau Elan Winery and Resort
Versailles Restaurant and Bar at Chateau Elan is one of five restaurants that will participate in its Taste of Chateau restaurant week Tuesday through Thursday.
Photo: Galina Juliana / Chateau Elan Winery and Resort
Photo: Chateau Elan Winery and Resort
Photo: Galina Juliana / Chateau Elan Winery and Resort
Photo: Chateau Elan Winery and Resort
Photo: Michael Miller / Chateau Elan Winery and Resort
Chateau Elan’s upcoming Vineyard Fest may be turning 25 this year, but the winery and resort is adding something new this year to build up anticipation before the annual event: a celebration of its restaurants.
The first-ever Taste of Chateau restaurant week will run from Tuesday through Thursday and is expected to offer attendees a “culinary tour across the globe,” according to resort officials. Five restaurants at Chateau Elan — Marc Restaurant, Versailles Restaurant and Bar, Fleur de Lis, Paddy’s Irish Pub and Le Petit Cafe — will participate in the restaurant week celebration.
“As we gear up for the highly-anticipated 25th Annual Vineyard Fest, we wanted to introduce something that we have never done before to make it extra special, and by hosting Taste of Chateau, we will give all of our divine restaurants a chance to show off how unique they are,” Chateau Elan General Manager Robert Woolridge said. “Each restaurant gives guests an exemplary experience and play an integral part in what makes the resort so distinctive.”
Marc Restaurant will offer a three-course tasting meal with wine pairings for $65. For an appetizer, diners can between a grilled shrimp bruschetta with marinated tomatoes, basil and avocado crostini or a butternut squash agnolotti with maple bacon and sage cream. The entree options include a choice of braised lamb with herby farro rice, blistered haricot vert and rosemary sherry jus or seared scallops with black fettuccini, smoked bacon cream, butternut squash and spinach. Desert will be a classic cheesecake with a fresh berry compote.
Versailles Restaurant & Bar will offer a $68 meal that includes zucchini carpaccio with arugula, feta, walnut, pickled Fresno pepper, pomegranate and honey whole-grain mustard dressing, followed by a bone-in pork chop with sweet potato puree, Brussels sprout & apple hash and a pork jus and capped of with a modern opera cake that is a layered coffee-soaked cake with a chocolate ganache and hazelnut crunch.
On the less pricey side, Paddy’s Irish Pub will offer three Irish-inspired tapas for $48, including Celtic scallops with southern country succotash and petit crest salad; bangers & mash with Guinness gravy, duchess potatoes and buttered peas; and mini fish and chips.
Fleur de Lis will offer a $38 fresh seafood sampler that includes Mediterranean grilled shrimp, mini crab cakes with fennel puree, frisee, seared ahi tuna, lentils, pumpkin and walnuts.
And Le Petit Cafe will have special offerings to go with its signature artisan espressos and coffee-based drinks that use locally-sourced beans.
Anyone who would like to participate in Taste of Chateau should make a reservation by visiting chateauelan.com/dining. Chateau Elan officials said Marc Restaurant will be open from 5 until 9 p.m., Versailles Restaurant & Bar will serve dinner from 5 until 9 p.m., Fleur de Lis will be open from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m., Paddy’s Irish Pub will be open from 4 until 11 p.m. and Le Petit Cafe will be open from 7 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday but it will stay open until 4 p.m. on Thursday.
Vineyard Fest will be held at Chateau Elan on Nov. 13.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
