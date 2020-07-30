A new residential community for people with special needs that is set to open in Johns Creek this fall is teaming up with local restaurant Charlton's to provide free catered meals for the community's sports and social activities.
Champion Place is designed to serve as a home for young adults who have physical challenges. When it opens, it will be the home of Champions Wheelchair Sports. The Titans have been around for a decade and meet bi-weekly for friendly games of wheelchair soccer.
“There are more than 80 Titans and their families who will benefit from the generosity of this local community and we are so grateful to Charlton’s for being a catalyst to make that happen,” said Rick Thompson, executive director of Champions Community Foundation.
The partnership will work like this: Charlton's will take $1 from each cheesecake and reuben, burger or jumbo hot dog it sells to fund catering for sporting events, game nights, outdoor movie nights, Bible studies, casino nights and other social activities at Champions Place.
The restaurant will also sell World's Finest Chocolate to raise funds for the effort.
“When we opened our doors just four years ago, we decided Charlton’s should be more than a place to get a good meal,” Charlton's owner and chef Bob Charlton said. “Champions Place is fulfilling an important need in the community and we firmly believe it is our responsibility as business owners, citizens and human beings to lift up those who make it their mission to do good for others.”
