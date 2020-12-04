As she prepares to retire from public office at the end of this month, Gwinnett County Commission Chairwoman Charlotte Nash's career was celebrated by the Atlanta Regional Commission this week.
The ARC presented its 2020 Harry West Visionary Leadership award to Nash on Wednesday in recognition of her work in both the county and across the metro Atlanta region. Although Nash's work with Gwinnett County government goes back to 1977, when she was hired to serve as a grants administrator, she has been a member of the ARC board since 2011 and served on several regional boards.
“Charlotte has been one of the most active and impactful, members of the ARC Board,” ARC Board Chairman Kerry Armstrong said. “That’s probably an understatement. She has brought a deep wealth of knowledge, perspective, and wisdom to the table that will be sorely missed.
"Charlotte has been more than a member of the ARC board. She has been a leader – in words, which are few. And in deeds, which are too many to count.”
Nash retired from the county government, as an employee, in 2004 when she was county administrator, but she came back, as an elected official, in 2011 after the Board of Commissioners had become mired in scandal.
In addition to her work in county government, she has served as a member of the Atlanta-Regional Transit Link Authority board, chairman of the ARC's Transportation and Air Quality Committee and as a chief local elected official on the Atlanta Regional Workforce Development Board.
“I can’t tell you how much this means to me, having known Harry and having his son work with us in Gwinnett County for so long,” Nash said. “Thank you so much.”
ARC officials praised Nash's work throughout her career, including her pre-elected office work when she was county administrator under then-commission Chairman Wayne Hill. She was particularly praised for her involvement in Gwinnett's efforts to address water issues, including the development of the F. Wayne Hill Water Resource Center.
But, outside of her work with the county, Nash has also served as a board member and eventually chairwoman of the Metropolitan North Georgia Water Planning District board.
“I couldn’t think of anyone who embodies this award better than Charlotte. Her constant dedication not only to Gwinnett County but also to regional stewardship of our water resources continues to be inspiring to so many in the community,” said Katie Kirkpatrick, who is the Metro Atlanta Chamber's president and CEO as well as the Metro Water District's vice chairwoman.
Gwinnett County Administrator Glenn Stephens also highlighted Nash's work over the years, saying she has made metro Atlanta a better place.
“It has been an honor to work with and support Chairman Nash during her tenure both on the ARC Board as well as Chairman of Gwinnett County,” he said. “I humbly believe that Chairman Nash has provided an example of the regional thinking, planning and innovation that would make Mr. West proud, and that we will continue to see her positive impact on our region for years to come.”
