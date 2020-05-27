Gwinnett County Commission Chairwoman Charlotte Nash recently received the Association County Commissioners of Georgia’s highest award for government officials.
The association, more commonly known as ACCG, gave Nash its Emory Greene Leadership Award during its annual awards and recognition program. The award is designed to recognize government officials for their achievements and the impact they’ve had during their time in office.
Nash is retiring from public office after her current term ends later this year.
“The awards embody the true definition of leadership, dedicated and selfless service, as exhibited by Charlotte Nash,” ACCG Executive Director Dave Wills said. “Congratulations to Charlotte on receiving this honor.”
Nash has spent much of her life since 1977 involved in Gwinnett County government. She started as the county’s grants manager and moved up the ranks, eventually becoming county administrator under former commission chairman Wayne Hill before retiring in the mid-2000s. She came out of her first retirement to win the commission chairman’s seat in a 2011 special election after a series of corruption scandals had rocked the commission.
She was re-elected to the position in 2012 and 2016, but opted to retire again rather than seek another term in office.
“I am truly honored to receive this award,” Nash said. “It is especially meaningful when it comes from an association of your peers. However, this award really belongs to the mentors who helped me at so many points and the amazing Gwinnett employees who make good things happen every day. I’ve been very fortunate to enjoy a rewarding career serving the place I’ve called home all my life.
“I came to county service almost by accident, but I stayed because I fell in love with local government. Nothing else puts you so directly in the middle of helping constituents with problems today while planning for decades into the future. Finally, thanks to ACCG for this recognition and for the learning opportunities it offered me across the years.”
