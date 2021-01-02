Charlotte Nash did not expect to stay with Gwinnett County government when she joined it as an employee on July 25, 1977.
She initially looked at working for the county as a temporary move because she wanted to be an accountant. She was a new mother, and working for Gwinnett government — closer to home — was better than working for the state down in Atlanta. But she didn't view working for the county she grew up in as a lifelong career.
"I looked for something closer with the idea I'd do that for a few years and, hopefully, by that time, I'd be able to go back to my original life plan, which was to go to work for one of the big CPA firms," she said. "But, I tell folks I got infected with the local government bug and I've not been able to get it out of my system yet."
Forty-three years later, on Thursday, she officially left that government to enter retirement — again. The Harbins community native, who previously retired from the county government as an employee in 2004 only to return in 2011 as an elected official, finished her more than nine-year stint as county commission chairwoman with the conclusion of 2020.
Nash said one of the things she is most proud of about her tenure is how far the county has come since she was elected in a 2011 special election.
At that time, the Great Recession was in full swing, multiple scandals had taken down members of the county commission, the county was also battling its cities in court over a service delivery strategy agreement and county employees were furloughed one day each month. Nearly a decade later, all of those issues have been resolved.
"I feel a great sense of satisfaction," she said. "When I look where the county was when I came into office in 2011 versus where we are now, I feel a real deep sense of satisfaction with what we've been able to accomplish."
The turnaround is something that other officials in the county, including her successor, new Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson, said was one of the main stories of Nash's tenure.
"I will always admire her for how she turned this county around from when she inherited it," Hendrickson said. "I'm inheriting this county in a lot better position than when she inherited it, let's just say that. And, what's been able to do in her career, making us a stronger, more vibrant county. She's worked to rebuild public trust, she's worked to create our world class infrastructure with our water and our services and public safety.
"She's really built a strong foundation for future leaders to build on."
Nash said it was no walk in the park to get the county back on track, particularly financially, given the hit the county's tax digest took during the recession. It took a few years for the digest to return to its pre-recession level.
"What we have (now) with COVID is nothing like what we had with the Great Recession," she said. "I mean that was like a decade-long process of recovering from the Great Recession essentially."
More recent projects that Nash, as a member of the commission, has been involved involved in include the massive Rowen research park project in the Dacula area, the purchase of the OFS site in Norcross, the acquisition and selection of a developer for the redevelopment of the old Olympic Tennis Center site near Stone Mountain and the recent purchase of Gwinnett Place Mall.
"You've got to think back to when she took over," Gwinnett Chamber President and CEO Nick Masino said. "She brought stability and balance and trust. In the first phase of being elected, that was the most important thing. Then, she set the eyes on the future and made future investments that are some of the best investments Gwinnett County has ever made in regards to infrastructure, setting land aside like Rowen (and) the tennis center.
"I mean each one of these projects in itself are huge monumental projects."
Nash, herself, said many of the projects were each important in their own right, but she said Rowen rose a bit more above the rest.
"It's not just significant for Gwinnett County and the adjacent jurisdictions," she said. "It's significant for the entire state, so that one is going to have the farthest and biggest impact overall."
Not every effort Nash has been involved in as chairwoman has generated success, however. She played a major role in the pushing of Gwinnett's two transit referendums in 2019 and 2020, even going all over the county as part of a public education effort in 2019 to explain what was in the county's transit expansion plans.
But, both referendums were defeated at the polls. Although the last one, in November, was defeated by a slim margin.
Looking back on the referendums, Nash said she had no regrets about them even if she would have preferred a different outcome.
"I'm one of those who thinks that everything happens for a reason, that there's an overall plan, and I have to have faith that it was not the right time for transit, but that the time will come," Nash said.
With her departure from the chairman's office, Nash will also be leaving many of the regional boards that she sat on by virtue of being Gwinnett's commission chairwoman. These includes roles she has filled in ACCG, which she said was voluntary, as well as her seat on the Atlanta Regional Commission Board and the Metropolitan North Georgia Water Planning District board.
The only board she expects to remain on in 2021, because it was not tied to her being commission chairwoman, is the Atlanta Transit Link Authority, of ATL, Board.
While Nash and her husband bought a home near Franklin, N.C., a few years ago, which she said they'll now be able to visit more often, she won't totally give up the county she grew up in and spent decades working for.
"We have no plans to relocate our primary residence from Gwinnett," she said. "I think you've heard me talk about how deeply rooted I am in the Harbins community, that part of Gwinnett. My family goes back almost 200 years in that area so I have very deep roots (in this area)."
