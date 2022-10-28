Screen Shot 2022-10-26 at 7.21.02 PM.png

Calvin Watts

The death of a Norcross High School student after he was shot off campus has prompted pledges from county leaders to fight gun violence and to support local police in that effort.

DeAndre Henderson, 17, was shot on Technology Parkway in Peachtree Corners just after noon on Wednesday, according to Gwinnett County police. Henderson later died from his injuries at a local hospital.