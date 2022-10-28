The death of a Norcross High School student after he was shot off campus has prompted pledges from county leaders to fight gun violence and to support local police in that effort.
DeAndre Henderson, 17, was shot on Technology Parkway in Peachtree Corners just after noon on Wednesday, according to Gwinnett County police. Henderson later died from his injuries at a local hospital.
Lawrenceville resident Brendon Young, 18, was charged with felony murder and aggravated assault in Henderson's death on Friday. Law enforcement officials have not yet said why they believe Young shot Henderson, but they said Henderson had left Norcross High School during school hours and that the shooting occurred off-campus.
The shooting has put parents, who were already raising concerns about discipline issues in the schools, and local leaders on edge, however.
“Gwinnett County is a large community with a common sense of purpose – to ensure the safety, health and well-being of our families," Gwinnett County Commission chairwoman Nicole Hendrickson said. "Every parent who sends their child to school in the morning should expect to kiss them goodnight.
"Right now, our residents are understandably anxious because there seems to be an undercurrent of gun violence trickling into our county and into our schools."
One question that arisen in light of Henderson's shooting is what will be done to keep children safe in and near schools.
Gwinnett County Police Chief J.D. McClure said violent crime rates in the county have declined "by double digits" this year, but he also acknowledged that gun violence that involves young people is an issue that is being felt across Gwinnett.
"The Gwinnett County Police Department acknowledges that gun crime is a police, community and societal problem," McClure said . "We understand the concerns of our community, and we take this issue very seriously. The police department is actively seeking solutions to prevent gun violence and will continue to bring forth all resources needed to apprehend those responsible for perpetrating such violence in and around our schools and community.
"We work diligently to provide the District Attorney's and Solicitor’s offices cases that result in successful prosecutions. In addition, our department will continue to work with the Gwinnett County Public Schools Police to increase patrols at local campuses and to provide criminal investigative resources."
Hendrickson said the Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners will support the county's police department and the Sheriff's Office in efforts to combat gun violence.
"My fellow Board members and I value the safety of our residents and the safety of our youth," the chairwoman said. "We are committed to keeping our families safe by making sure our first responders have the resources needed to do their jobs, facilitating insightful conversations with the community and partnering with our school systems.”
In the hours after Henderson's shooting, GCPS Superintendent Calvin Watts sent a video message out to families to address the incident. Norcross Principal Will Bishop sent a letter to families to let them know what happened as well on Wednesday, and told parents that additional school police would be on campus on Thursday morning.
"I need to inform you that one of our students was involved in a shooting incident near our school," Bishop said. "Because this is an open police investigation, I cannot share any further information. I want to assure you our students are safe."
But, the shooting comes amid rising complaints about discipline issues in Gwinnett County schools.
There have been reports of increased fights in schools, of threats of shootings. Additionally, a gun was fired at Shiloh High School last Friday, after students had been dismissed for the day, and a student has reportedly been arrested in that case.
Watts said in a video message that Gwinnett County Police are handling the investigation in to the shooting of the Norcross student since it happened off campus. The superintendent said the district plans to take action against any students who are found to have been involved in the shooting.
"Any student involved in violence or threats of violence at our schools will face consequences," Watts said in a written letter that also went out to parents. "We are actively hiring additional SROs. Our schools are continuing to review safety plans with students and staff.
"And most importantly, students involved in this shooting will be held accountable, which will include tribunals and criminal charges pending the investigation."
Bishop said Norcross staff members were notified about the shooting on Wednesday and would be available to help students who need support on Thursday. Staff members were instructed to keep an eye out for students who are struggling in the aftermath of the shooting.
"Again, should any of our students need assistance or want to speak with someone, we encourage them to reach out to the school and we will arrange appropriate counseling support," Bishop said.
Meanwhile, Watts is calling on parents to help stop students from bringing guns to Gwinnett schools, and to teach their children to resolve conflicts in nonviolent ways.
"Will you be the adult a GCPS child can turn to when they need help?" the superintendent asked. "In the coming days, we will be gathering students, families, staff, community leaders, faith-based organizations, and lawmakers to help us develop an effective solution to keep our children safe and help them thrive. We must, and we will work together to solve this crisis."
But, the rising number incident has led to one state lawmaker to criticize Gwinnett's school board and district leaders for not taking a harder stance on discipline in schools. State Rep. Bonnie Rich, R-Suwanee, described Gwinnett schools as "war zones" in a statement released on Tuesday.
The incident at Shiloh, for example, happened less than 24 hours after parents and Gwinnett County teachers vented their frustrations over discipline issues in the schools to the county's school board.
“Due to the inaction of our local school board members, who are entrusted to keep students safe, our children will remain vulnerable to threats of violence every time they step foot on campus," Rich said on Tuesday.
"Instead of providing support to our teachers and implementing real change that would make our schools safer, the Gwinnett County Board of Education has loosened the district’s discipline policies to let dangerous individuals off the hook and back in the classrooms. Clearly, the school board has not heard the cries of parents who are afraid to send their children into these war zones."
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented