A fight between two freshmen at Mountain View High School right before spring break has resulted in one student being taken to the hospital and both pupils facing charges and the school's principal apologizing to parents.
The fight broke out between two male students in a classroom on March 31. A report from Gwinnett County Public Schools police states two school resource officers responded to the classroom and found one of the students had his shirt off and was covered in blood with a wound on the right side of his chest.
The report said Gwinnett County fire paramedics took the student to Northside Hospital Gwinnett because it was believed that his lung had been punctured.
"The wound appeared severe and the male said he was in pain," one of the SROs wrote in the report.
While the student with the wound was taken to the hospital, one of the SROs talked with the other student, who claimed he had been defending himself.
"I briefly spoke with the 2nd male and he said the other male punched him first and he then defended himself by stabbing him with a pencil several times about his chest and back area," the SRO wrote in the report.
Family members of the student accused of stabbing the other student reportedly also told one media outlet that he had been acting in self defense, and that his life had been threatened before he was punched.
Both students were charged with Affray while the student accused of stabbing the other student was charged with aggravated assault.
The incident resulted in two letters being sent out from Mountain View Principal Keith Chaney to parents before spring break — with the second letter containing an apology for the first letter.
In the initial letter, which was sent out the day of the fight, Chaney told parents that a student had "poked" the other student with a pencil. He also told parents that school employees told students who recorded the fight and shared the videos on social media to erase the videos.
Chaney sent another letter the next day, and apologized because he did "not accurately describe the severity" of the fight in his initial letter. The principal said it was "clear that one student in the fight wounded the other student with an object that caused his injuries" after talking to witnesses and reviewing videos of the fight.
The student who stabbed the other student told school officials that he had used a mechanical pencil that he had with him at the time.
"As we tell our students, the words we use matter," Chaney told parents. "The words I used yesterday were not the right words. Though I never intended to mislead our community, the words I chose to describe the incident have proven to be inaccurate as we have gathered further information.
"I sincerely apologize for sharing details that did not fully capture the situation and for potentially sowing seeds of doubt about our commitment to transparency and safety."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.