A group of students from another Gwinnett County high school entered Mill Creek High School during the school day earlier this week, and an unloaded firearm and "other paraphernalia" was recovered from the vehicle they arrived in, according to a letter from Mill Creek Principal Jason Lane.
The students entered Mill Creek's building near the end of one of the school's lunch periods on Wednesday. A police report is not yet available from the incident and it is not yet clear why the students entered the school, but officials at Mill Creek quickly recognized that they did not attend the school and were not supposed to be there.
"The non-Mill Creek students were identified and escorted to the administrative offices to be questioned and searched," Lane said in a letter to parents. "The driver of the car also had his vehicle searched, where an unloaded firearm along with other paraphernalia was found under one of the seats."
Gwinnett County Public Schools police have filed charges against the trespassing students, according to Lane.
GCPS spokeswoman Melissa Laramie confirmed the students did attend another high school in the district, but she could not confirm which school they attended. There were a handful of students in the group, she said.
Officials at Mill Creek said they have contacted their counterparts at the school that the students attend.
"Mill Creek High School and Gwinnett County Public Schools take this situation seriously," Lane said. "Students and staff are to be commended for their professional and caring response to this incident.
"We will continue to work together with students, staff, and the community to ensure that our school is a safe and secure place for learning."
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.