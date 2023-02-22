A former Doraville police officer who had previously been accused of concealing the death of 16-year-old Norcross resident Susana Morales has now been formally accused of kidnapping and murdering her, Gwinnett County Police Chief J.D. McClure announced on Wednesday.
McClure said the charges against Miles Bryant, 22, have been upgraded to include felony murder and kidnapping in connection with Morales' death last July. Bryant was previously charged with concealing the death of another person and false report of a crime. He will continue to face those charges in addition to the new ones.
McClure added that police now believe that Morales was killed within four hours of her disappearance on the evening of July 26. The police chief said the window of Morales death is sometime between 10:30 p.m. on July 26 and 2 a.m. on July 27.
Morales' parents had searched for her throughout the night and filed a missing person's report with police at 9 a.m. on July 27. Her skeletal remains were found in a wooded area off State Route 316 between Drowning Creek and the Gwinnett-Barrow county line earlier this month.
A handgun which Bryant had reported missing at about 11 a.m. on July 27 was found near Morales' remains, McClure said. The police chief said the cause of Morales' death remains under investigation at this time, however.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
