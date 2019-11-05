Two challengers in Suwanee City Council races edged their incumbent opponents in Tuesday's voting.
Heather J. Hall beat incumbent Doug Ireland 490-375 to win City Council Post 1. Laurence "Larry" Pettiford beat Dick Goodman 493-369 to win City Council Post 2.
Jimmy Burnette won has mayoral race, running unopposed.
Voters ruled in favor of a referendum authorizing the city to permit and regulate Sunday sales of alcohol by the drink from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The bill passed through the Georgia legislature in 2018, giving local governments the opportunity to call referendums if they so choose.
The Gwinnett Board of Commissioners voted in December 2018 to amend the county’s alcohol ordinance, which covers only restaurants in unincorporated parts of the county, leaving the cities to hold their own referendums on the topic.
RESULTS
Mayor
James M. Burnette (incumbent, unopposed)
City Council Post 1
Heather J. Hall: 490
Doug Ireland (incumbent): 375
City Council Post 2
Dick Goodman (incumbent): 369
Laurence “Larry” Pettiford: 493