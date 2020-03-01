Acting is hard enough without having to make sense of Shakespearean dialogue and convey it with comedic timing and emotion.
For Central Gwinnett High School students in the school’s Fine Arts and Communications Pathway, portraying William Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” requires a bit of mental juggling. The scenes become sharper and sharper, though, with each rehearsal. The group will perform the play at the Atlanta Shakespeare Tavern March 16.
“The stage direction is really hard because there’s practically nothing (in the script),” senior David Parra said. “The characters move while they speak, but it’s not clear so you have to really interpret what they’re saying.”
Performing Shakespeare is not only a mental workout, but it can be emotionally exhausting. Students set inhibitions and embarrassment aside, making themselves vulnerable in an effort to adequately portray the story to their audience.
“The arts teach students how to meet deadlines, how to be accountable to themselves and a whole team of people,” Megan Rose-Houchins, Fine Arts & Communications Academy coordinator, said. “It’s such an opportunity to get to work as a team and learn empathy.”
The physical embodiment of the value of a fine arts education stood nearby as the students rehearsed. Outside Central Gwinnett’s theater, a perimeter established by a chain link fence marks the spot of the future School of the Arts.
Central Gwinnett currently offers a Fine Arts and Communications Academy with pathways for approximately 325 students interested in theatre, music and visual arts. There are plans for that academy to become a more robust place for students with a firm dedication to careers in fine arts with the development of the School of the Arts.
“I think Gwinnett County Public Schools in addition of the folks in Lawrenceville, decided that this was the right time to provide Central Gwinnett cluster students a greater opportunity and enhanced experience with the arts,” Central Gwinnett principal Shane Orr said.
The district plans to begin offering programs through the School of the Arts in the fall of 2020. The School of the Arts programs at Central will introduce students to creative industries holistically through experienced professionals and work-based learning. Orr said the experience will be enhanced through the School of the Arts curriculum. Curriculum includes concentration in theatre, sound recording and digital music, 2D and 3D arts.
“The goal of this School of the Arts is to provide students with world-class fine arts studies,” Orr said. “This is going to be unlike anything that exists.”
Partnerships shape the program
The City of Lawrenceville is well underway for the construction of its Performing Arts Center, the expanded home of Aurora Theatre set for completion in 2021. Those two entities will provide expertise to enrich the fine arts studies in Central Gwinnett’s School of the Arts, and the new facility will also enhance the school-within-a-school model.
“It is a natural fit because great schools build great communities and great communities invest in their schools,” Orr said. “It was a perfect opportunity — from a timeframe standpoint — for us to partner with the city of Lawrenceville to give the students of the Central Gwinnett cluster — and beyond that — an opportunity to thrive in this up-and-coming arts environment.”
Aurora’s influence on Central’s fine arts academy is already evident. Aurora Theatre employs an education director with weekly office hours at Central Gwinnett. Central Gwinnett technical theater teacher Mike Tarver is a graduate of Aurora’s first apprenticeship program that emphasized teaching in fine arts. Central Gwinnett’s theater also serves as a venue to host some of Aurora’s Children’s Playhouse performances for GCPS field trips.
New spaces bring new opportunities
Construction will begin imminently for Central Gwinnett’s new addition, set for completion in 2021. The building will add about 50,000 square feet, and the construction plan includes renovations to existing spaces in the school.
Orr said the facility will provide new suites for band, orchestra, chorus, a dance studio and blackbox theatre.
“It is to be a renowned arts preparatory high school that’s designed to prepare the next generation of artists to be academically and artistically competitive in fine arts careers and post-secondary opportunities,” Orr said.
The new building will connect to Central Gwinnett’s current theater. The addition will expand the lobby for the school’s main theater. There will also be two new visual arts classrooms, a computer art lab, a MIDI lab, a small ensemble classroom, a recording studio and a new broadcast production room.
A ‘signature program’ for select students
Plans for the School of the Arts also include a Fine Arts Conservatory setting. The conservatory is intended for highly-committed fine arts students who apply for spots in the program. Orr said the conservatory will include concentrations in musical theatre, dance, voice, music technology, sound recording and visual arts.
“The signature program for the school of the arts will be the conservatory program,” Orr said. “They’re going to have the opportunity to regularly work with industry professionals and participate in internships and work-based learning experiences.”
Students will spend the majority of the day working in whatever fine arts discipline they’re committed to. Students will take core courses online and through blended course models so they have additional time to participate in conservatory experiences.
Students from across the district will be able to apply for the program. Admittance and participation in the Conservatory program at the School of the Arts will be determined through auditions, interviews and juried presentations and performances.
“As far as how many that will be and what percentage that will be, that has not been determined yet,” Orr said. “The district has been committed to beefing up and making sure students in the Central Gwinnett cluster have experiences K-12 that will prepare them for the School of the Arts.”
