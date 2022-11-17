Screen Shot 2022-11-17 at 10.58.42 AM.png

​Ryan and Bridgett Krause

 Special Photo

Growing up in Lawrenceville, Bridgett McAdams Krause didn’t think much about personal growth and potential – what teenager does, right?

But once Krause graduated from college, a new world of possibilities opened up, thanks in no small part to a self-help book recommended by her mother.