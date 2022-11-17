Growing up in Lawrenceville, Bridgett McAdams Krause didn’t think much about personal growth and potential – what teenager does, right?
But once Krause graduated from college, a new world of possibilities opened up, thanks in no small part to a self-help book recommended by her mother.
Krause and her husband Ryan Krause serve as trainers, motivational speakers and coaches under their Texas-based Dream Big Facility banner, and both are members of the iconic John Maxwell Team, which for nearly 50 years has guided people to reach their personal potential in and out of their professions.
“My mom gave me a copy of the ‘7 Habits of Highly Effective People’ when I was really struggling in life, right around 1999,” said Krause, who graduated from Central Gwinnett High School in 1992. “I was a good student but I wasn’t an avid reader, and that was the first book I read.
“I was exposed to (Maxwell) within the next year, and I just devoured his content – it spoke to my soul and I loved it. In 2000, I went to see (author and evangelist) Joyce Meyer in Atlanta and there was a resonance in my soul that said, ‘I want to do that.’ But it was a decade or more later before I actually entered into this industry.”
“It’s helping people be better versions of themselves and presenting information that helps people,” said Ryan Krause, a Texas native who was also successful in business before joining up with Maxwell. “In transformation, it’s about values-based leadership, so we take people values and give them the opportunity to adopt those values and improve their lives based around that.”
A 1999 graduate of San Diego State University (where she majored in health, fitness and nutrition), Krause made a series of professional moves from Georgia to Michigan to Florida to South Carolina and finally to Texas, where she established a successful family photography business. She joined the Maxwell Leadership Team in 2012 and saw a path for a new career.
“I joined the team for personal growth and then I realized you could build a business in personal leadership development and executive coaching,” said Krause, who calls Sequin, Texas, home. “Within a few years, I sold my other business and started doing this full time.”
In addition to executive coaching and leadership development, the couple – who married in 2015 – has for the last nine years hosted an annual event called Live To Lead, which in recent years has been a simulcast emanating from 12 Stone Church in Lawrenceville. Held last month, the event's guest speakers included Maxwell, Patrick Lencioni (referred to as “the world’s most renown teamwork guy”), presidential historian Doris Kearns Goodwin and leadership expert Tim Elmore, among others.
The Krauses also oversee a host of leadership hubs established from Live To Lead content.
“We have hundreds of Maxwell Leadership host sites all over the world that create their own event in their own community,” said Krause. “So Ryan and I now have taken the helm of helping those hundreds of host sites around the world take this great inspirational, motivational content and impact their communities. We started that in 2014 in our community in Texas and have now moved into the role of helping those host sites all over the world.”
Also on behalf of the Maxwell brand, the couple conducts “worldwide transformations” in locales like Paraguay, Guatemala, the Dominical Republic and Costa Rica.
“John will get a request from the president for us to come in as a team and do transformation in their countries,” said Krause. “We take values and principles and round tables to countries to help transform the different streams of influence in that country.
When asked if she’s found her life’s work in coaching and motivating, Bridgett Krause said, “This is a way we go into organizations and work with their top leadership, and we’re able to build the kingdom and witness for Christ in a business setting. It’s a pretty unique opportunity and is certainly what we were called to do.”
“I wanted to get into the people-building business, as it was on my heart many years ago to help people be better than they thought could ever be,” added Ryan Krause. “So I was on that journey and Bridgett pointed me toward Maxwell, and I looked into other things and the Maxwell team seemed to be the right fit.”
Krause said her life’s goal is to aid entrepreneurs and to make people so enamored with their professional lives that they run out the front door each day, seeking the next opportunity. She admits that the business of personal growth and development isn’t an easy one, but she wouldn’t have it any other way.
“It’s been a lot of growth and struggle and challenge, and it’s been a beautiful journey,” she said.
For more information, visit www.dreambigfacility.com
