Here are 50 ways data collected from the decennial Census is used by local communities and the federal government to serve Americans:
♦ Reapportionment for the U.S. House of Representatives (determining how many House seats a state will have for the next decade)
♦ Drawing federal, state and local legislative district boundaries (including county commission and school board districts) for the next decade
♦ Distributing billions of dollars in federal funding, as well as additional state funding
♦ Forecasting future transportation needs for all segments of the population
♦ Planning public transportation services
♦ Decision-making at all levels of government
♦ Planning budgets for all levels of government
♦ Planning for hospitals, nursing homes and clinics as well as future locations of other health services
♦ Assessing the potential for the spreading of communicable diseases
♦ Forecasting future needs for housing for all population segments
♦ Determining where to direct funds used to help people who live in poverty
♦ Planning future government services
♦ Planning urban land use
♦ Designing public safety strategies
♦ Planning outreach strategies
♦ Drawing boundaries for school districts
♦ Planning for school projects
♦ Creating maps to speed up the delivery of emergency services to households
♦ Designing facilities that serve people with disabilities, the elderly or children
♦ Planning health and educational services for people with disabilities
♦ Developing adult education programs
♦ Directing services to children and adults with limited English language proficiency
♦ Analyzing local trends
♦ Shaping development for rural areas
♦ Evaluating programs in different geographic areas
♦ Providing evidence in litigation involving land use, voting rights and equal opportunity
♦ Distributing medical research
♦ Determining areas that are eligible for housing assistance and rehabilitation loans
♦ Attracting new businesses to state and local areas
♦ Locating factory sites and distribution centers
♦ Spotting economic well-being trends
♦ Determining how to deliver goods and services to local markets
♦ Developing “intelligent” maps to be used by the government and businesses
♦ Understanding labor supply
♦ Making business decisions
♦ Understanding consumer needs
♦ Planning for congregations
♦ Estimating the number of people displaced by natural disasters
♦ Developing assistance programs for American Indians and Alaska Natives
♦ Establishing fair market rents and enforcing fair lending practices
♦ Analyzing military potential
♦ Providing proof of age, relationship or residence certificates that are provided by the Census Bureau
♦ Researching historical subject areas
♦ Providing information for genealogical research (Census records are released by the National Archives and Records Administration for public viewing 72 years after the information is collected. For example, Census 2020 information would not be released for public inspection until 2092)
♦ Publishing economic and statistical reports about the United States and its people
♦ Planning investments and evaluating financial risk
♦ Facilitating scientific research
♦ Planning and researching for media as backup for news stories
♦ Setting a standard for creating both public and private sector surveys
♦ Distributing catalogs and developing direct mail pieces
Source: U.S. Census Bureau
