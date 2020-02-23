Jones Middle School Student Council Vice President Jason Parker sits at a keyboard and types as his classmates dictated.
The students arrived early before the first bell to hash out a project. That morning, the Jones Middle School student council cabinet channelled its inner screenwriters. Like any good screenplay, the dialogue sought to entertain with some thought-provoking subtext.
In their sketch, a misinformed couple answers a knock on the door from an exhausted census worker. After a long day canvasing houses, all the census worker wants is to talk to “normal” people. A tacky couple answers the door: Elvis and Dolly (Jones Middle School student council sponsor Ashley White happens to have matching wigs).
The conflict is between Elvis and Dolly and the census worker. When the canvasser begins to engage with them about participating in the census, the couple becomes worried the census worker is prying for private information.
“We’re basically demonstrating the census and what it does, because people are not correctly informed, in my opinion, about what the census does,” Parker said. “And not everyone knows how it’s used in the local government.”
The sketch is a public services announcement for the class about the importance of participating in the census. During the last census, the Jones Middle School eighth grade class hadn’t yet started kindergarten. For most of them, it’s the first time they’re learning about the decennial event.
The Jones Middle School student council has made proclamations and PSAs before, but they sometimes fall on deaf ears. The council decided a sketch would be a fun way to present information about the census that is both engaging and informative.
“Last time we did a PSA, we just stood there and didn’t really talk to (students) about it,” treasurer Esther Jung said. “It was literally them staring at a screen. So we decided to do something they’re more relatable to, like a funny skit so they’d actually pay attention.”
White began the meeting by asking her class why some people may be discouraged to participate. One student remarked that citizens may feel insignificant as one person in a country of millions. Students also suggested that people are turned off by canvassers going door-to-door.
“Without an accurate count, there won’t be enough of certain things,” Jones Student Council President Kennedy Jackson said.
Students seemed to agree that learning something from peers is perceived differently than something dictated in a classroom.
“I personally think it’s better peer-to-peer because (students) can actually listen more,” Jackson said. “Face-to-face is better than technology.”
In the classroom
Eighth graders may not be old enough to participate in the census, but their parents all share the civic responsibility to be counted. In general, Gwinnett County Public Schools looks to provide information to schools so parents and guardians know where to go if they want to find resources. The idea is a student leaning on their parent’s conscience leads to civic engagement.
“If you look at a lot of the research around the census, we’re trying to get kids to talk at home to encourage getting their families interested in participating in it,” GCPS director of social studies Kathy Sanchez said.
The census is not mentioned specifically in the Gwinnett County Public Schools Academic Knowledge and Skills — the document containing the curriculum of GCPS core subjects — but there are items pertaining to civics and civic responsibility. Third graders learn importance of Americans sharing certain central democratic beliefs and principles. In high school government classes analyze the difference between involuntary and voluntary participation in civic life.
The idea of what it means to be a good citizen, though, is introduced as early as kindergarten, when children learn civics through the lens of observing holidays.
“It’s about children understanding the census and sharing with their parents,” Jeremy Nix, director of social studies for elementary schools said. “As they progress up, they learn more about history and civics.”
Amanda Montgomery, a GCPS curriculum specialist who works with building materials for teachers, said it’s important for teachers building lesson plans to go directly to the source.
“We want to make sure we’re in line with what’s truthful and factual,” Montgomery said.
The U.S. Census Bureau website contains educational materials for educators and students that offer ways for the census to be used as an application outside of social studies, such as mathematics and statistics courses.
