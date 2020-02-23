The census count conducted this spring could be just the beginning of big changes to two government bodies in Gwinnett County.
Proposals to add seats on the Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners and the Gwinnett County Board of Education have been floating around for the last few years. But efforts in the Georgia General Assembly to make those changes have been tempered by a desire to not expand either board until the 2020 census is completed.
That halt on expanding the board was partially so legislators could know how much expansion might be needed. But it was also partly done to tie the expansion into the natural redrawing of commission and school board boundaries that will be done in 2021 based on new definitive census data.
Well, the 2020 Census is now here.
“Those numbers (from previous efforts) were from the 2010 census and, as you know, we have added more than 100,000 people in the last 10 years,” said state Rep. Pedro Marin, D-Duluth, who has been a driving force in looking at legislation to add new commission and school board seats. “So what I did is I didn’t move on the bills because, to me, it’s not responsible for me to do legislation not counting over 100,000 people.
“So, what I decided to do was to hold off on it and then let’s see what the (2020) census comes back with (concerning) the numbers, and then we will revisit adding commissioners and school board members.”
Currently, the Board of Commissioners is made up of four commission districts and one county-wide elected chairperson, while the Board of Education is made up of five school board districts.
Marin said that, as Gwinnett County’s population gets closer and closer to 1 million people, keeping the county commission, for example, at four districts will mean there are too many people represented by just one commissioner.
How many additional seats could be added to the commission or the school board will depend on how many people the census says are living in Gwinnett County as of this year.
“As Gwinnett reaches 1 million people, I think we should have more representation,” Marin said. “It’s not political. It’s about numbers. A county commissioner will represent roughly 250,000 people right now with the four (commission districts), and yes, I heard ‘Let’s add two members at large.’ I heard it all.”
The earliest legislation could be introduced to add seats to either board would be 2021, according to Marin. The U.S. Census Bureau is expected to release the results of the 2020 Census to the states and local communities for reapportionment, which is the redistribution of seats in the U.S. House of Representatives among the states.
The data released next year will also be used to redraw the district boundaries for the county commission and school board seats, as well as the districts in the Georgia House of Representatives and Georgia Senate.
“I’m not going to move on this until I hear the new numbers,” Marin said. “And, then once we’re done, I think that’s one of the questions we’re going to be putting in front of constituents to see what they think, because I would like to see that we hear the people’s voices in this matter.
“I don’t want to (just) mandate a larger commission. I want to hear from people, but, again, it’s about representation.”
Running parallel to that, of course, is the fact that the U.S. will undergo congressional reapportionment — the redistribution of seats in the U.S. House of Representatives among the states — next year based on the data gathered as part of the census.
Georgia has seen itself gain one new congressional seat in the House in each of at least the last two decades. The state currently has 14 seats in the House. Whether that number will increase to 15, starting with the 2022 elections remains to be seen.
Once reapportionment is done next year, state legislatures will redraw the congressional boundaries, as well as district lines for the state legislative districts.
Charles Bullock, a University of Georgia professor and author of the book “Redistricting: The Most Political Activity in America,” does not expect Georgia to break the population threshold to add a congressional district based on the 2020 census. He said he expects the state is about 250,000 people short of the mark.
Bullock did, though, remark that it’s possible districts drawn by Gwinnett’s prevailing political party could be challenged.
One political party’s control of the redistricting process doesn’t guarantee their representatives the right to play connect-the-friendly-precincts on a county map, he said. Bullock said there would “undoubtedly” be instances of gerrymandering disputes in Georgia, if not Gwinnett itself, if districts are added.
“If you do crazy things, you’re going to run into problems,” Bullock said. “You’re going to have a hard time defending it in court.”
At the local level, commissioners may approach a legislator for help from the reapportionment office. Bullock said the Georgia House could hold a special session for redistricting in August and September.
“There will be plenty of time to go to court to try to stop it,” Bullock said.
The idea of roughly equal populations per district has been in place for roughly 60 years. What changes, Bullock said, is the tolerance of how much deviation is allowed from that equal mark.
About the only thing that’s certain is that Gwinnett County’s population is expected to grow.
In 2010, the year of the last decennial census, the reported population of Gwinnett County was more than 803,000 people. Data from the American Community Survey estimates Gwinnett’s population was nearly 928,000. If Gwinnett County doesn’t surpass 1 million people in 2020, it will in a matter of years.
