About $675 billion.
That is how much money in federal funding ends up being distributed to local communities across the U.S. based on data collected as part of the decennial census, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. That is what will be at stake when the 2020 Census is conducted this spring.
“It’s about representation,” said Deputy County Administrator Phil Hoskins, who oversees the county-wide Complete Count Committee. “I think in the last census, Georgia picked up a congressional seat, but (there’s) funding as well ... whether it’s through education or government.”
While one of the most well-known aspects of the census is the fact that it is a count of the population of the United States that is conducted once every 10 years, Gwinnett government officials said there is a key reason why they are so keen to see every Gwinnettian participate: it impacts the community in a broad variety of ways.
Funding is a big part of the impact on local communities.
“I can’t stress how critical it is that every person that lives in Gwinnett is counted in the census,” Gwinnett County Commission Chairwoman Charlotte Nash said. “There are so many things, funding formulas for different streams of funding from the federal government that those numbers are an important component in so it is really, really important.”
As far as how the funding reaches Gwinnett, one of the biggest forms it takes is Community Development Block Grants, according to Hoskins.
Those funds, also referred as CDBG funds, can cover a wide variety of uses. Hoskins said the county has, for example, used these funds to build senior centers. Other examples of projects built with CDBG funds, according to a 2014 county report, include the Partnership Against Domestic Violence Gwinnett Shelter, the Lawrenceville Boys and Girls Club’s James F. Pack Teen Center and the Gwinnett Children’s Shelter.
“Community Development Block Grant monies are population-based, so it helps us meet local needs with federal dollars through those programs that utilize the census for their data,” Hoskins said. “Certainly there’s a financial impact and many federal programs are population-based and that allows us to bring those federal dollars back home here.”
But CDBG funding is not the only form of federal funding that can flow to Gwinnett government based upon census data.
There is funding for a wide range of services, such as transit and other types of transportation needs, where population data can figure into the formulas used to determine federal funding allocations.
“There’s some of the formula transportation grants,” Nash said. “Generally grants break into two categories: Formulas, which are not necessarily on a competitive basis, and then the competitive basis (grants). Having good census numbers, even if it’s not exactly part of the formula, the number of people that could potentially be served is an important thing to be looked at.”
Then there’s the impact of the census data on population forecasting that is used in Gwinnett, and regionally, to plan for future service needs, whether its health care, elderly care, schools, community services such as parks and programs for different segments of the population, transportation or public safety.
The federal mandate from 2016 that required Gwinnett County to begin offering elections materials in English and Spanish was based on data the U.S. Census Bureau tracked on what languages are spoken by people who live in Gwinnett. In fact, the mandate came from the Census Bureau itself.
Information from census officials show even businesses use census data in planning where to locate or what products to place on store shelves.
“I’ve seen people use data to get federal grants, I’ve seen people use data to argue for a park or a new sports league because of a rise in kids under 18 in an area,” U.S. Census Bureau Data Visualization Lead Gerson Vasquez said. “I’ve seen businesses make decisions based on the types of people in their community.”
Vasquez said he once worked with Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services officials to use data collected by the Census Bureau through its various programs to pinpoint where people who are deaf or hard of hearing lived in an effort to help those residents.
“They wanted it down to a pretty low-lying geography, what we call the census tract level, and I basically made a map that showed different concentrations of people with hearing impairments,” Vasquez said. “I asked (the department) what they were doing with this information just because I’m naturally curious. Turns out they were applying for funding for bed shakers ...
“Apparently they make bed shaker alarms to wake people up if they can’t hear an audible alarm, and because of the data research, they did win the grant.”
Although Gwinnett County and the Atlanta Regional Commission do forecasting annually to anticipate what needs there may be and where they will be, Nash said the information from the decennial census helps provide a basis for those estimates and forecasts.
“That population number becomes a critical assumption within the forecasting process so the better the number is that you start with, the more accurate you’re going to be, not in future forecasts, but also the things that you apply that to,” Nash said.
“ARC estimates typically wind up being lower than what the census figure actually is, so ... you get an adjustment so to speak at the time that you get a hard count.”
