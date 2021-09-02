Johns Creek added more than 5,000 residents in the last decade, according to 2020 Census numbers that were recently released by the U.S. Census Bureau.
The data released by the Census Bureau in August shows the city had 82,453 residents in 2020. By comparison, Johns Creek had a population of 76,728 residents a decade earlier when the 2010 Census was taken.
That represents growth of about 7.5%, or 5,725 new residents in the last decade.
The new census numbers for the cities are an important look into where they are now and shows what needs they can expect to have to address in police protection, parks and recreation and other areas that affect the quality of life for residents.
It can also help with economic growth, giving cities data to use to attract businesses and developers and grow their tax digests.
Among the other north Fulton cities, Sandy Springs had 108,080 residents, Roswell had 92,833 residents, Alpharetta had 65,818 residents, Milton had 41,296 residents and Mountain Park had 583 residents.
Atlanta, which is split between Fulton and DeKalb counties, had 498,715 in 2020.
Johns Creek is the fifth largest city in Fulton, behind Atlanta, Sandy Springs, South Fulton and Roswell. It is also the 10th largest city in Georgia, according to the Georgia Legislative and Congressional Reapportionment Office.
Fulton County as a whole grew in the last decade, becoming the first county in Georgia to cross the one million residents threshold and allowing it to retain its title as the state's most populous county.
The Census Bureau reported that Fulton had nearly 1.07 million residents last year. The county 920,581 residents a decade earlier, when the 2010 Census was conducted.
That means Fulton's population increased by 146,129 people, or about 15.9%, during the 2010's.
Fulton's cities populations (largest to smallest):
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
