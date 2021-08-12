Gwinnett County added more than 150,000 residents during the last decade, putting its growth during the 2010's at just under 20%, according to 2020 Census data released Thursday.
The Census data, which will be used to determine everything from funding allocations to congressional and legislative seat allocations for the county, shows Gwinnett had a population of 957,062 residents last year.
By comparison, Gwinnett was listed in the 2010 Census as having a population of 805,321 residents. That's a population increase of 18.8%, or 151,741 residents to be exact, over the course of the 2010s.
And, while Gwinnettians have long heard the county's diversity touted by elected, business and community leaders alike, the 2020 Census data shows what that diversity looked like last year.
People of color make up 64.5% of the county's population, while the remaining 35.5% identified as white.
Gwinnett remains Georgia's second most populous county, behind Fulton County, which had nearly 1.07 million residents, a growth of 15.9% from 2010.
Among Gwinnett's and Fulton's fellow counties in the Atlanta Regional Commission, Cobb County had 766,149 residents (up 11.3%), DeKalb County had 764,382 residents (up 10.5%), Clayton County had 297,595 residents (up 14.7%), Cherokee County had 266,620 residents (up 24.4%), Forsyth County had 251,283 residents (up 43.2%), Henry County had 240,712 residents (up 18%), Douglas County had 144,237 residents (up 8.9%), Fayette County had 119,194 residents (up 11.8%) growth and Rockdale County had 93,570 residents (up 9.8%).
Forsyth had the second highest rate of population growth in Georgia over the last decade, behind only Bryan County, which is near Savannah and saw its population grow by 48%.
Among Gwinnett's immediate neighbors who are outside the ARC footprint, Hall County had 203,136 residents (up 13.1%), Walton County had 96,673 residents (up 15.4%), Barrow County had 83,505 residents (up 20.4%) and Jackson County had 75,907 residents (25.5%).
The U.S. Census Bureau has created a Demographic Data Viewer to see population numbers for states, counties and individual census tracts at bit.ly/3xGaRD5.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
