Organizations across Gwinnett County are leading efforts to ensure hard-to-count communities participate in the 2020 Census.
Historically, the hard to count have been communities of color, low-income, renters, babies up to 5 years of age, rural communities, immigrants and the limited English-speaking, said Latino Community Fund Executive Director Gigi Pedraza.
In Gwinnett County, the cities with the most hard-to-count populations are Norcross, Lawrenceville, Snellville, Lilburn, and close to the areas of Sugar Hill and Duluth, according to a census hard-to-count map.
Pedraza said the hard-to-count areas are per census track. On the hard-to-count map, the deeper the red, the harder to count.
As the executive director of LCF, Pedraza said the organization specifically supports Latino-serving nonprofit organizations in Georgia with advocacy, program development, technical assistance and grant making.
“We also happen to be the co-chairs of the Georgia Latino Complete Count Committee aiming for a full count of all individuals of Latin American/Hispanic decent in Georgia,” Pedraza said.
According to the 2010 Census estimates, 36.3% of the population in Gwinnett County was white alone (not Hispanic or Latino). The next largest population was black or African American with 29.3%. The third largest population was Hispanic or Latino with 21.5%, and fourth was Asian with 12.4%.
Of the more than 1 million children in the country undercounted in 2010, Pedraza said 55,000 lived in Georgia. That led, she said, to more than $126 million per year over the past 10 years in federal funding that the state did not receive.
“We know that each individual that is counted brings to our state between $1,600 to $2,300 in federal funding that is invested in roads, public health, hospitals, community programs, schools, libraries, parks, etc.,” Pedraza said. “Every single facet in a child’s life is actually impacted by the information collected via the decennial census.”
That includes the number of seats available at public schools, lunch meals, books, government assistance programs and funding for health care.
Part of the reason hard-to-count communities don’t participate in the census is because they are uncertain about how their information will be used. Sadly, State Rep. Pedro Marin, D-Duluth, said, things have always been that way.
“Number one, I think the fear has grown with the administration we have right now,” he said. “That is putting fear in those communities. The census is nonpartisan, nonbiased. You’re here legally, you’re here undocumented, you need to be counted. What I’ve been hearing around the communities – you always have those type of people that don’t want to tell the federal government that you’re here and that’s not only in the Latino community.”
He stressed that the federal government won’t use the information submitted to the census, but “you will still have people that won’t answer. You will still have people that will (be afraid of) the government. That’s natural. It’s always been like that,” Marin said.
But GLCCC is one of the many organizations, including the Asian-American Pacific Islander Complete Count Committee, working to ensure everyone in the county is counted. So far, Pedraza said, GLCCC has organized more than 60 organizations to do outreach, education and field work in areas where there is a density of Latinx/Hispanic families.
“Our focus is on ‘hard-to-count’ or ‘hard-to-reach’ or ‘hard-to-ignore’ communities, and so we have made significant investments in ethnic media, particularly in pocket communities that need targeted outreach,” Pedraza said.
She said an example of that is GLCC’s investment in a “Faith Toolkit” in Spanish and informative videos in two distinct ethnic Mayan languages, as well as a website completely in Spanish so people can read about the census in a language in which they feel comfortable.
Marin also said the census will be available in 20 different languages.
“Answering, completing, participating in the census is literally one of the most important things we can do to bring opportunities, possibilities and resources to our families and our communities – for 10 years,” Pedraza said.
Around mid-March, homes will receive a letter with a code and an invitation to answer the census either by phone, online on the census website or by mail. Pedraza said the census is by home, meaning that everyone staying in the home, even if it is a distant relative or a neighbor spending a few months there, should be counted.
“If we do not count all inside the home,” Pedraza said, “they won’t get another chance to be visible and for resources to be allocated for them. We always remind people, if you are breathing or have someone in your home is breathing, either a newborn, a sick person, your cousin that would not leave your couch, count them. We have one chance in 10 years.”
Spanish speakers can access GLCC’s website about the census by visiting www.YoCuentoEnGeorgia.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.