Laurel Dickenson and her husband Chet moved to Gwinnett County in 2011, but she feels like it’s where they were always meant to be.
Her husband’s family is from the South, so moving back to this part of the country — the Dickensons spent decades living first in the midwest and later in the pacific northwest — was something they had long thought about doing.
They also consider themselves moderates, and they like living in a diverse community, which they feel describes Gwinnett. Since moving here, they’ve gone through the Citizens Police Academy and CERT Training.
“Gwinnett fits in a way that a lot of other places we’ve lived in haven’t,” Dickenson said.
Although the Dickensons have lived in unincorporated Duluth for nine years, the 2020 Census set to take place this spring — April 1 is officially Census Day — will be the first time they have officially been counted as part of Gwinnett County’s population.
There have been annual population estimates done over the last decade by the county, the Atlanta Regional Commission and even the U.S. Census Bureau that have taken their presence into account. But there’s only one official count done each decade, and the last one was done in 2010.
At that time, the Dickensons — whose son Jonathan has also moved to Gwinnett in the last decade — lived in the Seattle area. That is where the family lived when the 2000 and 2010 censuses were conducted.
“We’ll be counted in Gwinnett (for the 2020 census) and I pretty much consider ourselves to be from here now,” Laurel Dickenson said. “We’ve lived here almost 10 years ... This is home. It fits.”
Although a constitutionally-mandated census has been taken once every 10 years since the 1790s, the U.S. Census Bureau is unveiling some new twists this year to keep the centuries-old tradition up to date. The biggest twist is the addition of an option to complete and submit the census paperwork online.
The online option will be available in addition to completing it by telephone or through the traditional options of receiving a census form in the mail, filling it out and mailing it back or waiting for a census canvasing representative to visit households that did not participate online or by mail.
“(The online option) is probably the biggest thing that people are pointing to: the fact that it is considered to be one of the primary, if not the primary way, people can respond this decennial count,” U.S. Census Bureau Data Visualization Lead Gerson Vasquez said. “It just keeps things a lot more efficient and keeps the cost down.”
Gwinnett officials have highlighted the fact that county residents can access computers at the county’s library branches if they don’t have a computer at home and use those terminals to fill out the census online.
“They’re calling April 1 ‘Census Day,’ but technically folks that have residences here, sometime around the third week of March you’ll get a postcard at home and that’s the first time and that’s the first notice about filling out the census,” Gwinnett County Deputy County Administrator Phil Hoskins, who is overseeing the county-wide complete count committee, said.
The 2020 Census has received a lot of attention from state and local officials, and even some federal officials with ties to the area, who are trying to encourage residents to participate.
Everything from the number of seats Georgia gets in the U.S. House of Representatives to the amount of federal funding that flows to the state, as well as Gwinnett and its cities, is at stake with the census.
“It’s to everyone’s benefit that every Gwinnettian is counted,” Hoskins said.
County Commission Chairwoman Charlotte Nash said there are various projections which indicate different figures that Gwinnett could end up seeing as its official population count in the 2020 census.
It is estimated that the county’s population is now well over 900,000 — up from 805,321 at the time of the 2010 census — but the county’s chairwoman said the true population number could conceivably be close to 1 million if the estimates are missing people.
“There are about three or four sources of projections,” Nash said. “I use over 950,000 as my number usually, but depending on how many people we’re missing, it could be anywhere between (950,000) and 1 million.
“At least once every 10 years you’re going to re-peg something that, while you can’t guarantee its total accuracy, at least it’s an actual count as opposed to an estimate.”
Laurel Dickenson said her family understands the importance of the census, which the federal government is mandated by the U.S. Constitution to conduct once a decade, for Georgia and Gwinnett County, and they plan to participate in it as a result.
“Being a part of the census is important,” she said. “I understand why some people feel challenged about it, but this is one of the early functions that our government set up, to see who is here, and everybody needs to be counted.”
One of the big debates over the 2020 census at one time was whether a question about citizenship should be added. It ultimately was not included, and Vasquez said participants can expect the census questionnaire to largely be similar to the 2010 census as a result.
Even if the citizenship question had been included, the responses would not have been easily accessible under Chapter 13 of U.S. code, which restricts the distribution of information collected in the census, Vasquez said.
As far as the decennial census is concerned, the Census Bureau’s main interest is in the data it provides. Personal information, such as citizenship status and social security information, is not what the bureau is interested in.
“At the end of the day, what we want from this data collection is to turn that collective data into aggregate statistics,” Vasquez said. “In other words, we strip away any personally identifiable information, or what we call PII, from it because we’re not interested necessarily in any of those identifying features of a person or their household.
“We’re interested in the statistics because that’s ultimately what we collect and put out in tabular format in different products that help decision makers at all levels, whether its government, community members or what not make decisions based on those statistics.”
The responses to the 2020 census will eventually become accessible to the public, but many people recorded in it won’t live long enough to see the day when that happens. That’s because the public isn’t allowed to access the records until 72 years after it is collected, and after it has been transferred to the National Archives and Records Administration and the information becomes more useful for genealogy than anything else.
That means the public won’t be able to see information provided in the census until 2092.
There have been several efforts made in Georgia to promote the 2020 Census among the state’s residents.
Georgia’s Complete Count Committee has launched its Every. One. Counts. campaign to encourage participation in the census. Gwinnett County’s Complete Count Committee has created a social media hashtag, #GwinnettCounts, to spread the word through digital channels in addition to other promotional efforts in the county.
“The Census Bureau, early on, suggested the creation of Complete Count Committees, so Gwinnett County made the decision last year to (form a committee),” Hoskins said. “We have a Complete Count Committee made up of about 35-40 individuals representing different organizations. We have cities represented, we have the school system represented, we have the public library, nonprofits. The whole idea is to represent your community.”
Some Gwinnett cities and nonprofits have also formed their own Complete Count Committees as well, according to Hoskins.
Meanwhile, state and federal government officials are encouraging participation in the census this year.
“Every. One. Counts. is committed to ensuring that every Georgian is heard — and counted — in the 2020 Census,” Gov. Brian Kemp said in early January. “This campaign will work closely with census-focused organizations at the state, local, and federal levels to ensure Georgia is best prepared for the next decade. I encourage every Georgian to visit www.census.georgia.gov to learn more about this important initiative and make plans to participate.”
In late January, U.S. Rep. Hank Johnson, D-Ga., said, “The census informs how billions of dollars are allocated every year to health clinics, schools, affordable housing, and hundreds of other critical services and programs that make a difference in our lives every day. It only takes a few minutes, but the impact will be felt for years.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.