Gwinnett County added an estimated 7,484 residents in the year following the 2020 Census, according to data recently released by the U.S. Census Bureau.
Federal officials estimated Gwinnett had 964,546 residents as of July 1, 2021, according to the Census Bureau's Vintage 2021 data. That is up from 957,062 residents who were counted as residents in the county during the 2020 Census.
In other words, the county's population is estimated to have grown by about 0.8% in the span of one year.
Gwinnett was one of eight counties in the Atlanta Regional Commission that showed population growth between 2020 and 2021. Forsyth County led the ARC with 3.6% population last year while Cherokee County's population grew by 3%.
Notably, three metro area counties — Fulton, DeKalb and Clayton counties — saw their populations decline last year.
Among Gwinnett's non-ARC neighbors, Barrow County saw 3.8% population growth while Walton County saw 3.3% growth and Hall County saw 2.1% growth.
The growth in Gwinnett's neighboring counties is a key factor to look at because, while those people do not live in Gwinnett, they do have to travel through the county on a daily basis if they work in Atlanta.
One caveat of the numbers, however, is that the numbers are estimates and not hard numbers like the once-every-10-years Census.
The Vintage 2021 illustrates other facets of what the county's community looked like last year.
People who are 65 or older, for example, make up 10.5% of the county's population. Meanwhile, people under 18 make up just over one-quarter — 26.6% to be exact — of the county's population.
In terms of racial demographics, white residents make up 35.4% of the county's population, followed by Black residents (29.8%), Hispanic or Latino (21.7%) and Asian residents (12.5%).
The data shows an estimated 25.3% of Gwinnett's residents were born outside the U.S.
The Census Bureau used data from 2016 to 2020 to estimate that 34.7% of people who are 5 of older in Gwinnett speak a language other than English in their home.
In the area of housing, data gathered between 2016 and 2020 led Census Bureau officials to peg the median gross rent in Gwinnett County at $1,331 while the median value of owner-occupied housing units was pegged at $235,700. The owner-occupied housing rate, using data from the same time period, was pegged at 66.5%.
In the area of healthcare, the Census Bureau estimates 17.7% of Gwinnett residents who are under 65 do not have health insurance.
In the area of income, the data shows an estimated 10.4% of Gwinnett residents are considered to be living in poverty. The median household income — in 2020 dollars — for the period between 2016 and 2020 was pegged at $72,787. The per capita income — again in 2020 dollars — for the same time period, however, was pegged at $31,935.
And, in the area of education, data collected between 2016 and 2020 led the Census Bureau to estimate that 87.9% of Gwinnettians who are 25 or older have earned a high school diploma. The percentage of people in that same age group who had received at least a bachelor's degree from college, however, was just 37.4%.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.