The U.S. Census Bureau says it develops demographic, economic, geographic, and fiscal data for school districts based on the decennial census.
From a school perspective, that data could be used to update school district boundaries, redraw Board of Education districts and provide demographic, geographic and poverty estimates. Gwinnett County Public Schools takes vested interest in the census because of the significant role it plays in determining the allotment of federal funds it will receive.
“It’s more important for the entire community, whether we’re talking about any segment of the population, we want to make sure we counted all appropriately so there are funds available,” GCPS associate superintendent Steve Flynt said. "It’s going to be important for us to know the correct number so we can maximize that."
Sixty-eight schools within Gwinnett County Public Schools receive services from Title I of the Elementary and Secondary Education Act. There are 42 elementary schools, 12 middle schools, 10 high schools and three are alternative schools that receive funds from this program. These funds are supplements for schools or fund GCPS programs. For example, Title I funds in elementary school pay for the GCPS’ Play2Learn pre-kindergarten program.
GCPS also receives federal funds through the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act which helps provide public school education for children with disabilities.
Census data is utilized at two different levels. First, all of the U.S. Department of Education federal program allotments are driven by the 10-year census data. The U.S. Department of Education also conducts an annual update called an estimate to update funds each year. The decennial census is the basis of those estimates.
Once the federal funding is determined per state, the Georgia Department of Education uses the census data to break up that allocation by district.
"The ultimate collection of that data is really extremely important for the overall fund to make sure we get appropriate allocation Gwinnett County should earn,” Flynt said.
Census data, however, is not specific enough for GCPS to determine how, for example, Title I funds are distributed to schools. Flynt said GCPS uses its free and reduced lunch data to determine how federal funding is distributed for Title I.
Census data, however, could better signal trends that affect GCPS' free and reduced lunch participation. Census data helps GCPS' planning department determine trends, movement, age distribution, how many births and the socio-economic outlook in areas of the county. Alongside school district data, GCPS can use the census to indicate geographic trends in Gwinnett County. That could be a signal to the planning department, which identifies schools that need expansion or which clusters require more schools for population relief.
“The census will give us a very clear baseline every 10 years what the population looks like across the county,” Flynt said.
There’s a reason GCPS wants to support civically engaged students and encourages discussions of citizenship at home. GCPS relies on this data to make sure that its schools are fully-funded for federal programs. Counted or not, students will be enrolled at GCPS schools. The district itself loses out on funding that it's otherwise owed, but students and teachers see the effects.
“I think anything that may affect negatively our being able to represent the population accurately is ultimately going to hurt the government, schools and other public funded areas, and citizens who are getting benefits and funding we deserve as a state,” Flynt said.
