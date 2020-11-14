The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s senior advisor for science and integrity will join health care leaders from Gwinnett this week to discuss the COVID-19 pandemic during an online health summit.
Gwinnett Cares will host the summit from 8 until 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, with the CDC’s Dr. Clifford McDonald serving as a special guest speaker. McDonald and local health officials will discuss the status of the response to the COVID-19 pandemic as well as care for people who contract the disease.
“Get the factual information you need to best navigate through and coexist with COVID-19 in the months ahead and learn what to expect as a vaccine is released,” Gwinnett Cares officials said.
People interested in participating in the virtual health summit can register for it at bit.ly/3okC8Y8.
