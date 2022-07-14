A lightning strike caused a house fire in Snellville that resulted in the death of a cat earlier this week, according to Gwinnett fire officials.
Lt. Ryan McGiboney said crews were called to the home on the 4300 block of Amy Road at 4:46 on Wednesday on a report that smoke was coming out of the home. The 911 caller told dispatchers that everyone had safely gotten out of the house.
Firefighters arrived at the two-story, split-level single family home to find heavy flames coming from the basement-level garage and moving up the exterior of the house.
"The homeowner stated she heard a loud 'pop' after it began to rain," McGiboney said. "She began to investigate for evidence of a lightning strike when she observed smoke coming from her garage. The homeowner then called 911. Fire crews on scene determined the cause of the fire to be a lightning strike from a recent storm."
The homeowner confirmed to firefighters that all of the people who lived at the home were outside of the house while it was on fire, but she told crews that she could not find her three cats. Crews two one-and-three-quarter-inch attack lines to fight the flames before they could enter the house and conduct primary and secondary searches. The searches did confirm no people were in the home, but McGiboney said firefighters did find one cat, who had died, in the house.
Crews did find some structural issues as well.
"During the search, firefighters identified a compromised floor system on the Alpha/Bravo corner of the house," McGiboney said. "The finding was communicated to all fire crews. Other incident actions included establishing a positive water supply, a Rapid Intervention Team (RIT), and a second means of egress."
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.