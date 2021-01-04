Carolyn Bourdeaux officially became U.S. Rep. Carolyn Bourdeaux on Sunday as she took her oath of office in Washington D.C. and joined Congress.
Bourdeaux, D-Ga., won the 7th Congressional District election in November, and is the first Democrat to represent the district in decades. Bourdeaux replaces former Rep. Rob Woodall, who opted to retire at the end of his last term rather than seek re-election after a decade in Congress.
"I am deeply honored that the people of Georgia's 7th Congressional District placed their trust in me to be their representative in Washington," Bourdeaux said in a statement. "We are facing some serious challenges as a nation — from a global pandemic to threats that would undermine our elections and our democracy."
Members of the U.S. House of Representatives were limited to one guest to join them at their swearing in because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Bourdeaux announced on social media over the weekend that her sister would join her at the ceremony and represent the congresswoman's family.
"I ran for this seat to be a fierce advocate for Georgians in Washington — to fight for quality affordable health care, to get the virus under control and ensure an economic recovery that supports families, and to renew our democracy," Bourdeaux said. "It's time to get to work. I look forward to partnering with my new colleagues in Congress, as well as President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, to get things done for the American people."
