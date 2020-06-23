Congressional candidate Carolyn Bourdeaux announced that she will host a virtual town forum on Facebook Tuesday night to discuss LGBTQ issues.

Bourdeaux, who is the Democratic Party's nominee for the open 7th Congressional District race, will be joined by Gwinnett school board member Everton Blair, who is the first openly gay man to serve on the Gwinnett County Board of Education, and Georgia Equality executive director Jeff Graham.

The forum will be conducted at 6 p.m. Tuesday on Facebook Live.

"The group will discuss a broad range of LGBTQ issues in recognition of Pride month," Bourdeaux's campaign announced.

The town hall forum can be viewed at www.facebook.com/carolynforcongress/.

I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.

