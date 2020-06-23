Congressional candidate Carolyn Bourdeaux announced that she will host a virtual town forum on Facebook Tuesday night to discuss LGBTQ issues.
Bourdeaux, who is the Democratic Party's nominee for the open 7th Congressional District race, will be joined by Gwinnett school board member Everton Blair, who is the first openly gay man to serve on the Gwinnett County Board of Education, and Georgia Equality executive director Jeff Graham.
The forum will be conducted at 6 p.m. Tuesday on Facebook Live.
"The group will discuss a broad range of LGBTQ issues in recognition of Pride month," Bourdeaux's campaign announced.
The town hall forum can be viewed at www.facebook.com/carolynforcongress/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.