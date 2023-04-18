Former U.S. Rep. Carolyn Bourdeaux is joining the Gateway85 Community Improvement District as a consultant on several projects.
The CID announced Bourdeaux's hiring on Monday. She will work with the district on special projects such as improvements on Jimmy Carter Boulevard and the installation of electric vehicle charging stations in the CID. This will be on top of Bourdeaux's work teaching at the University of Georgia as a senior visiting scholar.
“I have been intimately involved in working with Community Improvement Districts over the years and appreciate their ability to advance economic development through infrastructure improvements, security, beautification and more," Bourdeaux said. "I love the international aspect of the Gateway85 district and am thrilled to be joining this team in its endeavors to make the area a global business hub that will benefit the entire county and beyond.”
Bourdeaux served one term in Congress, representing the 7th Congressional District from 2021 to 2022 before she was defeated in a head-to-head match up against U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath, D-Ga., in the 2022 Democratic Primary for her seat.
The former congresswoman previously served as an associate professor of public management at Georgia State University, where she founded the Center for State and Local Finance. She also served as the Georgia Senate's Budget and Evaluation Office director during the Great Recession.
“Given her expertise and experience, Dr. Carolyn Bourdeaux is an incredible addition to our small but mighty team," Gateway85 CID Executive Director Emory Morsberger said. "She will concentrate on efforts that will bring immediate benefit to our members and the district as a whole.”
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
