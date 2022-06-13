Derrick Brown.jpg

Derrick Brown

For the second year in a row, Carolina Panthers Defensive Tackle Derrick Brown and Gwinnett County Sheriff Keybo Taylor are teaming up to help local kids hone their football playing skills.

The Derrick Brown Foundation, the Gwinnett Sheriff's Office and the NFL Players Foundation will host a free youth football camp for kids ages 8 to 17 from 5 until 8 p.m. on Friday at E.E. Robinson Park, which is located at 650 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard in Sugar Hill.

Anyone who is interested in signing their children up for the camp is asked to RSVP in advance by signing up at bit.ly/3O8oiV2.

Brown graduated from Lanier High School before going on to play football at Auburn University, and eventually in the NFL, where he joined the Carolina Panthers in 2020. He is approaching his third season in the league.

