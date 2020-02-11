Carole Boyce announced she will seek re-election for her fourth term, making her the final incumbent to announce a bid for the 2020 election.
Boyce, who represents the Archer, Brookwood, Central Gwinnett, Dacula, Grayson, Mill Creek, Mountain View and South Gwinnett clusters in District I, was recently named the 2020 Vice Chairman of the school board.
Boyce announced she will be running on the Republican ballot in the May primary.
“It is my wish to continue the course our Board of Education has set for Gwinnett County Public Schools which is a highly reliable, world-class school system ensuring success for all students. Our community will thrive when all students receive a quality, equitable, and innovative education in a safe environment.”
Boyce was first elected in 2004 and has served as Board Chairman three times.
Boyce acknowledged parents' concern for child safety, including cyber security and mental health support.
She said she's in support of Gwinnett County Public Schools' academy schools, theme schools and dual language schools, which she said provide a variety of instructional choice to students and families.
She said it's essential to retain exceptional teachers especially in special education and STEM/STEAM fields and said she prioritizes creative opportunities to support superlative teachers.
Boyce said she intends to seek more initiatives that get local citizens involved in schools, in addition to mentoring, library programs, early learning, internships and business partnerships are a few ways citizens can be involved in our schools. She intends to seek additional initiatives to involve the community.
Qualifying for political party candidates, independent candidates, and nonpartisan candidates will begin at 9 a.m. March 2 and end at noon on March 6.
