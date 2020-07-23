CarMax is making a big push to hire 230 new workers for its Customer Experience Center in Peachtree Corners.
The push in Gwinnett is part of an effort to fill 750 open positions at Customer Experience Centers around the country. CarMax, Partnership Gwinnett and the Georgia Department of Economic Development jointly announced the job openings Thursday.
“We are pleased to have CarMax’s Customer Experience Center bring over 200 new jobs in addition to the 300 jobs when CarMax originally moved to Peachtree Corners,” Peachtree Corners Mayor Mike Mason said. “As an innovative hub with an expansive, and ever-growing workforce, our city continues to be a draw for toptiered businesses."
CarMax is mainly looking to fill customer experience consultant and customer experience assistant positions.
Anyone who is interested in applying for a position at the center in Peachtree Corners can do so through the CarMax careers website. The consultant positions pay at least $22 per hour while assistant positions pay at least $15 per hours, although officials said bilingual candidates for either position will be paid premium salaries. CarMax is looking to fill 30% of the available positions with bilingual candidates who can speak Spanish.
They also said there are some manager positions available at the Atlanta call center, although they did not say how much those positions paid.
“No previous automotive experience is necessary for these roles,” CarMax chief human resources officer Diane Cafritz said. “We focus on hiring people with high integrity and invest in our associates with award-winning training and development to help them build great careers.”
The customers experience centers are designed to support the customer's ability to "buy a car on their terms" from CarMax, Partnership Gwinnett officials said. That means allowing the customer to buy their car online, in a store or a combination of both.
The consultants will work with car shoppers online or over the phone, including both looking for a car and handling the financing of the purchase, while assistants answer customers questions, handle follow-ups and confirm appointments over the phone or online, Partnership Gwinnett said.
"Customer Experience Center associates are critical to CarMax’s success and have an opportunity to truly make a difference in an innovative and collaborative work environment,” Cafritz said. “They help provide our customers with a convenient and personalized car buying experience where customers can do as much of the car buying process from home as they’d like.”
State and local officials expressed appreciation to CarMax for adding the new jobs at the Peachtree Corners center.
“I’d like to thank CarMax for both continuing to invest in Georgia and creating job opportunities for Georgians,” Georgia Department of Economic Development Commissioner Pat Wilson said. “CarMax’s decision to grow their workforce in Georgia is a testament to our state’s unmatched talent pool and exemplifies the importance of not only creating but maintaining a strong business environment in Georgia during this critical time.”
Gwinnett County commission Chairwoman Charlotte Nash said, "Gwinnett’s talented workforce creates the ideal environment for pioneering companies like CarMax to succeed and we are thrilled to see them hiring once again. CarMax is continuing to innovate and change the way consumers buy cars with their fresh approach to combining innovative technology with the expertise and help their employees provide customers in its Peachtree Corners location.”
Partnership Gwinnett Director of Business Retention and Expansion Deven Cason added, “When an existing Gwinnett company chooses to expand within the community it is a true testament to the superior talent and business ecosystem found in Gwinnett County We are proud to support CarMax as it continues to create jobs and grow in place.”
