One of two suspects involved in an early morning shooting at a Peachtree Corners apartment on Tuesday may be connected to a South Fulton elementary school carjacking that occurred on Monday, police said.
According to Gwinnett County Police Department Cpl. Wilbert Rundles, the two suspects, who have not yet been identified — one is a juvenile and therefore cannot, by law, be identified unless he is charged as an adult — went to the Fields at Peachtree Corners Apartments early Tuesday morning for some sort of drug deal.
While there, police believe the suspects tried to commit a home invasion, which may be related to an attempt to steal from the person they were buying drugs from. One suspect, a 19-year-old, was then shot by the would-be victim.
"The guy that got shot gets in a vehicle and leaves," Rundles said. "The other (suspect) runs away and inadvertently gets detained by police ... Officers noticed a suspicious person when they were responding (to the shooting) and it turns out that he was connected."
The 19-year-old ultimately drove himself to a home on Bolton Road in Atlanta, Rundles said, which Atlanta Police Department officers later responded to after receiving information about a person shot there.
"Atlanta police get out there and the story (the 19-year-old tells) is really weird," Rundles said. "They put two-and-two together and connect him (to the Gwinnett home invasion), because we had put a lookout to surrounding agencies."
That's when things got more complicated, Rundles said.
"(Atlanta) officers find a white Dodge Challenger that's connected to a carjacking of a school teacher out of South Fulton that happened (Monday)," Rundles said. "They (ultimately) take the guy to the hospital, and I don't think he's been charged yet (in Gwinnett), but it's highly likely he'll be charged for our (home invasion). South Fulton will also definitely look at him in connection with this carjacking."
The teacher who was carjacked on Monday told police she had just pulled up to Heritage Elementary School when a masked gunman demanded the keys to her Dodge Challenge, Daily Post news partner FOX 5 Atlanta reported.
Though she was uninjured, the incident shook up the school and prompted Heritage Elementary's principal to send a letter to parents explaining what happened.
The letter urged everyone to be cautious and said school police would now stagger their shifts to make sure an officer is on duty during the early morning hours and into late in the evening, FOX 5 reported.
The 19-year-old who was shot is recovering at Grady. He has thus far only been charged by Atlanta police with theft by receiving.