The department-store Santa Claus has played a big part of American culture for more than 130 years, and in spite of his exalted status, the big guy will be easy to find at the Mall of Georgia in Buford.
For many young people, however, the banging and clanging of Christmas may be a little overwhelming, so for the past decade the Mall of Georgia has brought in Caring Santa to visit with special-needs children and their families.
Caring Santa will be at the mall from 9 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. on Sunday (Dec. 4) to provide a special photo experience designed for children and young adults in need of a more sensory-friendly environment. Reservations are required.
“Caring Santa attracts local families each year as it gives children with sensitivities the opportunity to meet with Santa on a more calm, sensory-friendly level, because everyone should be able to meet Santa this holiday season,” said a mall spokesperson in an email interview. “In order to maintain the event’s intentional atmosphere, Mall of Georgia’s Caring Santa event is reservation-only to allow each child and family time with Santa without any physical or sensory distractions.”
The mall will offer a host of Christmas-centric events throughout the month, including a new feature, Pajama Days, every Tuesday until Dec. 13, and Ugly Christmas Sweater Days every Thursday until Dec. 15.
On Dec. 11, pet enthusiasts are invited to bring their furry friends along for Pet Photo Night. And right before he gets back to work, Santa will host a Chick-fil-A breakfast from 9 a.m. until 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 31.
And of course, Santa Claus will be around every evening for photos until Christmas Eve.
