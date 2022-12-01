Screen Shot 2022-12-01 at 2.07.06 PM.png

Caring Santa will be at the Mall of Georgia from 9 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. on Dec. 4 to provide a special photo experience designed for children and young adults in need of a more sensory-friendly environment. Reservations are required.

 Photo: Simon Malls

The department-store Santa Claus has played a big part of American culture for more than 130 years, and in spite of his exalted status, the big guy will be easy to find at the Mall of Georgia in Buford.

For many young people, however, the banging and clanging of Christmas may be a little overwhelming, so for the past decade the Mall of Georgia has brought in Caring Santa to visit with special-needs children and their families.