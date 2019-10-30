A care taker that Gwinnett police have been looking for in connection with a missing patient case is facing several charges, including exploitation of a disabled or elder person, after several people with special needs were found unattended at a home near Stone Mountain.
Police said they are still looking for Kishia Mitchell as well as one of her patients, Linda Kimble, as the case expands to include new alleged victims. Officials had previously announced a search for Mitchell and Kimble earlier this month and nine new victims were found after the original Oct. 11 announcement.
The new victims were found unattended and had not been fed in days, prompting additional concerns about Kimble, according to police.
"It is imperative that Linda is located so we can make sure her physical and medical needs are being met," Cpl. Michele Pihera said.
The new charges filed against Mitchell after the discovery of the unattended adults include two counts of exploitation of a disabled or elder person and two counts of unlicensed personal care home.
Gwinnett police previously began looking for Mitchell and Kimble after Kimble's daughter filed a complaint that Mitchell had been preventing her from seeing or speaking to her mother. Kimble had been discharged from Eastside Emory Hospital into Mitchell's care for long-term medical placement in August.
Police had attempted to conduct a welfare check on Kimble, but the last known address available for Mitchell was a vacant property. At the time, police said they did not have evidence that indicated Kimble was in danger.
Concerns grew, however, after a 26-year-old man who claimed Mitchell was his care-taker walked into a Wells Fargo bank on Rockbridge Road in unincorporated Stone Mountain. He said he had not seen Mitchell in two days and he had not eaten either.
Police were called to meet with the man and they took back to his home at 2966 Deshong Drive in unincorporated Stone Mountain.
"Officers located nine adults with varying levels of special needs," Pihera said. "There was no care-taker present, and officers learned that the residents had not eaten or had access to medications in several days."
Temporary Emergency Relocation Funds were used to move eight of the patients found at the home to other facilities. A ninth patient declined an offer for relocation, according to Pihera.
Anyone who has information about the location of Kimble and Mitchell is asked to call Gwinnett police detectives at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477. They can also visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards to people whose information leads to an arrest or indictment.
Tipsters are asked to reference Case Number 19-091913 when providing information.