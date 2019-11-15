Gwinnett County firefighters had to stabilize part of the InTowne Suites Extended Stay in unincorporated Duluth after a car was driven into a guestroom at the hotel Friday.
Firefighter Driver Engineer Donald Strother said crews were called to the hotel, which is located at the intersection of Steve Reynolds Boulevard and Club Drive, at 12:12 p.m. They arrived to find a car sticking out of the corner of the building.
The vehicle had smashed through the wall and a window, and entered the empty guest room.
"It’s unclear what caused the driver of the vehicle to drive into the building because he denied having a medical emergency and did not have a medical complaint," Strother said.
Firefighters evacuated two floors of the hotel that were located above the damaged portion of the building as officials tried to assess the structural damage. Meanwhile, a Technical Rescue Team from the fire department determined the hotel's structural integrity had been compromised by the collision.
As a result, crews had to take steps to reinforce the damaged portion of the building.
"TRT members devised a plan to provide temporary structural supports in the affected area," Strother said. "Firefighters paid very close attention to detail and completed the task in just under two hours. The supports will be in place until permanent repairs are made."
Once the supports were put into place, fire officials turned the scene over to Gwinnett County police.