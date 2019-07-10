Customers at Rico's World Kitchen got a bit of a scare Wednesday afternoon when a car crashed through the front of the Buford restaurant.
The car went through the bay doors on the front of restaurant just after 4 p.m., according to public safety officials. The car went about 10 feet into the restaurant.
"An elderly female mistakenly drove through the front," Gwinnett Police Cpl. Wilbert Rundles said. "I believe it was a 'meant-to-hit-the-brake' situation."
Gwinnett Firefighter Driver Engineer Donald Strother said the only damage to the building that house the restaurant involved the bay door, which was "crushed forward."
Firefighters were called to the scene at about 4:06 p.m. and found the car inside the restaurant.
The Buford Marshall called Buford Electric to come out to the restaurant to check out the situation, Strother said.
"One patient was assessed for a minor injury and signed a patient release after refusing transport," the fire department spokesman also said. "The driver had no injuries and did not want to be assessed."
Photos provided by Rundles showed a hole in the front of the restaurant where the bay doors had been as well as broken tables and glass on the floor inside the eatery.
Shortly after the crash, the restaurant posted a sign on its Facebook page which stated the eatery was "temporarily closed."