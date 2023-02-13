Fire on I85 on ramp

Drivers heading to Gwinnett County from the  Interstate 285 perimeter will want to find an alternate route after a vehicle fire shut down the ramp onto Interstate 85 North from Spaghetti Junction on Monday afternoon.

The Georgia Department of Transportation's 511 GA website showed the fire, which involved a fully loaded car carrier, began around 2:01 p.m. The fire happened just before Pleasantdale Road near the end of the on ramp onto I-85 from Interstate 285.

