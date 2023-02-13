Drivers heading to Gwinnett County from the Interstate 285 perimeter will want to find an alternate route after a vehicle fire shut down the ramp onto Interstate 85 North from Spaghetti Junction on Monday afternoon.
The Georgia Department of Transportation's 511 GA website showed the fire, which involved a fully loaded car carrier, began around 2:01 p.m. The fire happened just before Pleasantdale Road near the end of the on ramp onto I-85 from Interstate 285.
As of 3:45 p.m., one lane of the on ramp was open while a lift was moving charred cars into the backs of tow trucks.
The American Transportation Research Institute released its list of the worst traffic bottlenecks in the U.S., and Spaghetti Junction — officially known as the interchange for Interstates 85 and 285 — made the top 5.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
