A Florida-based Tex-Mex restaurant chain is preparing to expand into Georgia with locations in Peachtree Corners and Johns Creek that are set to open this spring.
Capital Tacos announced the locations will be its first restaurants in the state of Georgia. The Johns Creek location will open first, in April, with the Peachtree Corners location expected to open “soon after,” according to officials with the dining chain.
“We’ve had folks visiting from Atlanta for years, asking time and again when they can expect the concept to expand into nearer markets,” Capital Tacos Co-Founder Josh Luger said. “That wait is finally over! We’re very excited and humbled to be opening our first brick-and-mortar locations in Johns Creek and Peachtree Corners. This is just the first of many locations we plan to bring Atlanta residents in the coming years.”
The Johns Creek restaurant will be located at 11160 Medlock Bridge Road #140 while the Peachtree Corners restaurant will be located at 5270 Peachtree Parkway, which is the corner of Peachtree Parkway and Peachtree Corners Circle.
Capital Tacos was launched in 2013, and features scratch-made dishes using high quality in-house ingredients. The new locations will feature an “Atlanta-inspired” menu item, the Lemon Pepper Wet Taco, which includes fried shrimp coated in garlic butter and topped with a signature creamy slaw, grilled onions, buffalo ranch and a lemon pepper seasoning mix.
Customers can download Capital Tacos’ Capital Rewards app or sign up at CapitalTacos.com to order online, be eligible to earn and use rewards, and take advantage of exclusive offers.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
