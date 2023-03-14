image005 (2).jpg

 Photo: Capital Tacos

A Florida-based Tex-Mex restaurant chain is preparing to expand into Georgia with locations in Peachtree Corners and Johns Creek that are set to open this spring.

Capital Tacos announced the locations will be its first restaurants in the state of Georgia. The Johns Creek location will open first, in April, with the Peachtree Corners location expected to open “soon after,” according to officials with the dining chain.

