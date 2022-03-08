All five Gwinnett County Superior Court judges who are up for re-election this year filed paperwork on Monday to seek re-election, according to the Secretary of State's website.
Judges George Hutchinson, Tracie Cason, Tracey Mason, Tim Hamil and Angela Duncan qualified to seek another four years on the court's bench.
So far, only Hamil has drawn an opponent. He will face attorney Karen Scott Greene.
The races for two Gwinnett County State Court seats also began to take shape on Monday.
State Court Judge Rhonda Colvin Leary qualified to run for re-election. No one qualified to run against her on Monday.
Meanwhile, attorneys Erica Dove and Elaine Amankwah Nietmann qualified for the open race for retiring State Court Judge Pamela South's seat.
Judges are elected in nonpartisan elections held in conjunction with Georgia's primary election, which will be held this year on May 24.
Candidates for Superior Court seats qualify at the Secretary of State Elections Division office in Atlanta while State Court candidates qualify at the Gwinnett County Board of Registrations and Elections Office in Lawrenceville.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.