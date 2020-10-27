As the final days tick away until Election Day, the candidates for the highly contested 7th Congressional District race are finding some high profile partners on the campaign trail in Gwinnett County: the candidates for Georgia’s two U.S. Senate seats.
Within a three-day span, both of the candidates for the open congressional district race — Democrat Carolyn Bourdeaux and Republican Rich McCormick — appeared at campaign events in the Duluth area with the campaigns from their respective parties for at least one of the Senate seats.
Bourdeaux appeared a rally with Senate candidates Democrats Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock at Shorty Howell Park on Saturday afternoon. Meanwhile, McCormick appeared with Bonnie Perdue, wife of Sen. David Perdue, and former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders at a campaign event for Perdue at Arena Tavern on Monday afternoon.
“You can see most of the (congressional) districts are already decided: You can see that you have some very ultra conservative and ultra liberal district, and you have a couple of districts that are up for grabs,” McCormick said, referring to the 6th and 7th Congressional Districts, after the Perdue event.
In some ways, the fact that the campaigns for the two major parties Senate candidates for Perdue’s seat — as well as Warnock, who is running for Sen. Kelly Loeffler’s seat — appeared in Gwinnett with their 7th Congressional District counterparts in recent days could be seen as a sign of how important the county will be in the Nov. 3 election.
“Gwinnett County is certainly one of the more diverse counties in our state, it represents the new and emerging America and I think it will have a central role in flipping the state blue,” Warnock, who is running for Sen. Kelly Loeffler’s seat, said after the Democrats rally.
In addition to the Senate and congressional candidates, the Democrats rally at Shorty Howell Park also featured Gwinnett commission chairman candidate Nicole Love Hendrickson and Sheriff candidate Keybo Taylor on Saturday.
Both of the Senate races, as well as the 7th Congressional District race, are expected to be close, however, and that means the candidates have to work to turn out every vote possible.
Bourdeaux, for example, lost to U.S. Rep. Rob Woodall in the 7th District race in 2018 by just 433 votes, and it has become one of the most closely watched congressional races in the nation.
On Saturday, Bourdeaux called on Democrats to stay the course and to fight for every vote heading into next week’s election.
“Change is here,” she said. “Now, we are turning our attention to Nov. 3, the most consequential election in our lifetime, and we are seeing historic turnout.”
Meanwhile, polls have shown the race for Perdue’s seat being a very close between Ossoff and Perdue. Libertarian Shane Hazel is also running for the seat, raising questions in recent weeks about whether his candidacy could push that Senate race into a runoff.
Bonnie Perdue evoked Gwinnett’s support for her husband six years ago as she called on the county’s Republicans to support him again this year.
“I know we can count on you to stand with us, to work hard, to get every vote that we can because we’re going to need every vote that we can get,” she said. “David is fighting for us, and I so appreciate you fighting for him.”
David Perdue himself was not at his campaign’s event with his wife and Sanders in Duluth on Monday because he was in Washington D.C., participating in the Senate’s vote to confirm the nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to the U.S. Supreme Court.
Elsewhere, the special election for Loeffler’s seat is expected to be a race among the 21 people in that race to see who can get enough votes to make it to a runoff that will be held in January.
While none of the Republican candidates for the Senate seat held by Loeffler attended the Perdue campaign’s rally on Monday, the two major Republicans in that field — Loeffler and U.S. Rep. Doug Collins — have made stops in Gwinnett in recent months.
Collins addressed the Gwinnett GOP in August. Meanwhile, Loeffler, who like Perdue was in Washington on Monday for the Barrett vote, appeared with Gov. Brian Kemp at an event in Peachtree Corners last month and is scheduled to return to Gwinnett on Wednesday for a lunchtime campaign stop at Bare Bones Steakhouse in Buford.
But, in the race to pick up as many voters as possible, guest speakers like Sanders are stumping for candidates from their respective parties.
Sanders heaped praise on McCormick, who addressed the crowd at the Perdue event before she got up to the headline speech.
“I think it’s a little crazy if you’re not voting for this man to be your next congressman,” she said. “He’s been a Marine, he’s been a doctor. That’s a pretty good list. I don’t know if he wanted to add congressman to the list, but I for one am glad people like him are willing to put their names on the ballot and put it all on the line and fight for us.
“If we don’t have people like that, then our country will fall into the liberal mob’s hands and that is something we absolutely do not want.”
But, ultimately in the final days of congressional race, its coming down to Bourdeaux and McCormick making their final pitches rally to their respective parties faithful.
The 7th Congressional District is the only one of the congressional districts at the core of metro Atlanta that is not currently held by a Democrat — technically, the 10th Congressional District includes eastern Gwinnett, but the bulk of the district is eastern Georgia, outside the metro core.
“We need change between we need to renew our democracy,” Bourdeaux said on Saturday. “We need leaders who respect the rule of law and who are going to advocate for basic things like voting rights.”
And, McCormick told local Republicans on Monday, that the GOP should be seen as the party for minorities and immigrants. He accused Democrats of being socialists and said Republicans should should fight to ensure minorities and immigrants embrace philosophy of the GOP instead of Democrats.
“We have to adapt,” McCormick said. “We need to begin to accept the fact that we need those people who are in the worst conditions in America, that have been lied to for decades, and decades, and decades.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.