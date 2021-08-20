With candidate qualifying for the municipal elections finished this week, voters in Gwinnett cities now know which decisions they have to make in November, as well as who their options are.
Loganville and Sugar Hill are getting new mayors, although only one of those mayoral races will be contested this fall. Most cities have at least one contested City Council race on the ballot this fall, however.
Grayson and Berkeley Lake are the only cities in Gwinnett where all of the races are uncontested, with incumbents assured of re-election.
♦ In Braselton, District 4 City Councilman Hardy Johnson and attorney Kurt Ward qualified to run for the open mayoral race. Meanwhile, the City Council District 2 race will pit Councilwoman Peggy Slappey against retired Georgia State Patrol Post 6 Commander Richard Harper. The District 4 race will be a showdown between Jeff Gardner, who works in telecommunications sales, and Standard Pump Inc. president and owner James Murphy.
♦ Buford will have on contested race. Kathleen Welch and Lien Diaz will face each other in November in the open race to replace Buford School Board member Pat Pirkle.
♦ Buford City Commissioners Chris Burge and Brad Weeks will be unopposed in their bids for re-election. Similarly, Buford School Board member Bruce Fricks will also be unchallenged in his bid for re-election.
♦ Dacula’s only contest race is for mayor. Current Mayor Hugh “Trey” King III, who was appointed in 2019 to fill the unexpired term of former Mayor Jimmy Wilbanks, will face Wade Anthony.
♦ Dacula City Councilmen Daniel R. Spain and Denis W. Haynes Jr. will be unopposed in their bids for re-election.
♦ In Duluth, Post 3 City Councilman Billy Jones’ re-election bid will face a challenge from Lamar Doss while the race to fill the unexpired term of Post 4 Councilman Kelly Kelkenberg, who recently died, will be a three-person contest between Manfred Graeder, Brandon Odum and Ray Williams.
Elsewhere, Jamin Harkness will be unopposed in his bid to replace Duluth Post 1 City Councilwoman Marsha Bomar Anderson while Post 2 Councilwoman Marline Thomas, who was appointed last year to fill the unexpired term of former Councilman Kirkland Carden, will be unopposed in her bid for a full four-year term.
♦ Lawrenceville will have open, contested races for the two City Council seats appearing on its ballot. Edwar Aviles-Mercedes, Katrina Fellows and Austin Thompson qualified to run for Council Post 3 while Bruce Hardy, Marlene Taylor-Crawford and Jennifer Young qualified to run for Council Post 4.
♦ In Lilburn, two of the three City Council seats on the ballot will be contested this fall.
Yoon-Mi Hampton was the only candidate who qualified to run for the special election to replace recently resigned City Councilwoman Lindsay Voigt in the City Council Post 1 seat.
The race for Post 3 will be a three-person contest between Daniel J. Bollinger II, Michael F. Hart and Calum Lewis to replace Councilman Eddie Price, who is not seeking another term in office. Elsewhere, Post 4 Councilman Emil Powella will face a challenge from Sherrie Villa.
♦ Loganville’s new mayor will be former City Councilman Skip Baliles, who was the only candidate who qualified to run for the open seat. Candidates qualifying to run for the three at-large City Council seats include Councilwoman Anne Huntsinger as well as Melanie Long, Branden Whitfield, Terry Parsons, Shenia Rivers-Devine, Rosa D Steele and James Wilson.
♦ Norcross Mayor Craig Newton and City Councilman Bruce Gaynor will not face opposition in their bids for re-election. City Councilman Matt Myers will face a challenge from Sophie Gibson, however.
♦ Peachtree Corners Post 2 Councilman Eric Christ and Post 6 Councilman Weare Gratwick will be unopposed in their re-election bids, but Post 4 Councilwoman Jeanne Aulbach will face Joe Sawyer in a rematch from 2017.
♦ Snellville Post 5 Councilman Tod Warner will face Catherine Hardrick in the city’s only contested race. Post 3 Councilwoman Cristy Lenski and Post 4 Councilwoman Gretchen Schulz will get new terms without opposition.
♦ Sugar Hill will get a new mayor after Mayor Steve Edwards did not seek re-election. City Councilman Brandon Hembree will face Nancy Wren in the mayoral race.
Meanwhile, Sugar Hill City Councilman Nic Greene will face a re-election challenge from Amber Chambers in the Council Post 4 race, but City Councilman Taylor Anderson is running unopposed for re-election in the Council Post 5 race.
♦ In Suwanee, Post 5 Councilman Peter Charpentier will face challenges from David Martinez and Jonathan Marcantonio this fall. Meanwhile, Post 3 Councilwoman Linnea Miller and Post 4 Councilwoman Beth Hilscher will be unopposed in their bids for new terms on the City Council.
The list of candidates for Auburn, which wrapped up qualifying on Friday, was not immediately available on Friday.
