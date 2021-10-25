Lawrenceville has become one of the first U.S. location targets for a Canadian seafood restaurant chain.
Toronto-based The Captain's Boil recently announced it will open a new location in the former Newk's Eatery space in the Publix-anchored Merton Walk shopping center at the intersection of Duluth Highway and Lawrenceville-Suwanee Road.
It is one of four locations The Captain's Boil will reportedly open in metro Atlanta, with the others being at Cumberland Mall in Cobb County, Sandy Springs and Woodstock. The Captain's Boil said the Atlanta area locations will be its first locations in the United States.
The restaurant chain's menu is inspired by a Cajun seafood boil, but adds in Asian spices. It lets customers choose their seafood catch, and then choose their preferred flavor, spices and add-ons.
The Lawrenceville, Woodstock and Cumberland Mall locations are far enough along in development that the restaurant chain is already listing them on its website, although opening dates have not been announced.
The Captain's Boil will not be the only seafood restaurant in the vicinity of the Duluth Highway and Lawrenceville-Suwanee intersection. Hook and Reel Cajun Seafood and Bar opened a few doors down, in a former O'Charley's, in August and Louisiana Shack has operated across Duluth Highway on Lawrence-Suwanee for a few years.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
